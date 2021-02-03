Girls basketball roundup: Indian Trail tops Bradford

The Indian Trail girls basketball team is aiming to go into the postseason on a high note.
The Hawks won their second straight game and the third in their last four Tuesday with a 55-41 Southeast Conference defeat of Bradford at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Indian Trail, which received a No. 1 seed in its seven-team WIAA regional, improved to 5-3 on its SEC-only slate with one game remaining, Friday at home against Racine Horlick.
The Hawks also won two of their three regular-season meetings with the Red Devils.
Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail on Tuesday with 19 points, including 12 in the second half. Octavia Morris scored six and Grace Peltier, Macey Gandee and Lauryn Johnson added five each.
Syderah Farmer led Bradford (3-5) with 15 points, Haley Christianson scored 11 and Ivelisse Perez scored 10. The Red Devils, who have a No. 2 seed in their regional, host Racine Park on Thursday and Racine Case on Monday to conclude the regular season.
Central 46, Elkhorn 44
Led by 16 points from Ellie Reynolds, the host Falcons edged the Elks on Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake.
Reynolds made three of her four 3-pointers in the second half, while Reese Rynberg scored 12 points and Riley Spencer added seven for the Falcons, who finished 7-7 in the SLC.
Dillyn Ivey scored a game-high 17 points to lead Elkhorn (6-12 overall, 5-9 SLC).
Central (11-7 overall) hosts Stoughton in a non-conference game Thursday to conclude the regular season.
Delavan-Darien 55, Wilmot 48
Despite 15 points from Sophia Parisi, the Falcons dropped an SLC road game on Tuesday to finish 6-8 in conference play.
Madelyn Johnson scored 12 points for Wilmot (10-9 overall) and Casey Christiansen added 10.
Rylee Crull scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Comets (3-12 overall, 3-11 SLC).
Wilmot wraps up its regular season with a non-conference game Friday at Shoreland Lutheran.
St. Thomas More 51, Shoreland Lutheran 50
The host Pacers were edged by the Cavaliers in their final Metro Classic Conference game of the season.
Amanda Heusterberg scored a game-high 17 points to lead Shoreland (7-9 overall and Metro Classic), Sarah Koestler scored 14 and Natalie Brug added seven.
Lindsay Kirby led Thomas More (10-9, 7-7) with 16 points.
The Pacers were scheduled to play a non-conference game at Heritage Christian on Wednesday night. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.