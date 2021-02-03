Girls basketball roundup: Indian Trail tops Bradford

The Indian Trail girls basketball team is aiming to go into the postseason on a high note.

The Hawks won their second straight game and the third in their last four Tuesday with a 55-41 Southeast Conference defeat of Bradford at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Indian Trail, which received a No. 1 seed in its seven-team WIAA regional, improved to 5-3 on its SEC-only slate with one game remaining, Friday at home against Racine Horlick.

The Hawks also won two of their three regular-season meetings with the Red Devils.

Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail on Tuesday with 19 points, including 12 in the second half. Octavia Morris scored six and Grace Peltier, Macey Gandee and Lauryn Johnson added five each.

Syderah Farmer led Bradford (3-5) with 15 points, Haley Christianson scored 11 and Ivelisse Perez scored 10. The Red Devils, who have a No. 2 seed in their regional, host Racine Park on Thursday and Racine Case on Monday to conclude the regular season.

Central 46, Elkhorn 44

Led by 16 points from Ellie Reynolds, the host Falcons edged the Elks on Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake.