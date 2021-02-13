Girls basketball roundup: Indian Trail, Wilmot, St. Joseph claim regional titles

The Indian Trail girls basketball team used its entire roster to earn a regional title.
Facing crosstown rival and second-seeded Bradford in a WIAA Division-1 regional final Saturday at Indian Trail, the top-seeded and red-hot Hawks had nine players score on their way to a 56-41 victory.
Indian Trail has now won five straight and six of seven to improve to 8-3 and reach sectionals during this truncated season.
"I am extremely proud of the girls," Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke said. "I thought we played well defensively and were able to so some things with our pressure.
"Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well and were able to get some open looks."
The 16 remaining teams in each division were scheduled to be re-seeded on Sunday for the four sectionals in each division. The semifinals will be on Thursday and the finals will be on Saturday.
The re-seeding occurred after the News' press time for Monday's edition. Visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up the print edition of the News later this week to see who local teams will play in sectionals.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, was led Saturday by freshman Adrianna Gonzalez's 16 points. Kalina Winslow scored 11, Makayla Milligan added eight and Macey Gandee chipped in seven.
Bradford, which finished its season with a 6-6 mark after Friday's regional semifinal win over Racine Park, was led by a game-high 22 points from Nevaeh Thomas.
"Credit Bradford and coach (Nicole) Ferrille, they always come prepared and ready to play," VanDyke said.
Wilmot 68, Whitewater 49
The top-seeded Panthers punched their ticket to sectionals with a convincing victory over the second-seeded Whippets in a WIAA Division-2 regional final on Saturday at Wilmot.
A night after breaking her own single-game program record with 40 points in a regional semifinal win over Delavan-Darien on Friday, Wilmot freshman McKenna Johnson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals against Whitewater.
It was Sophia Parisi who led Wilmot in scoring Saturday with 20 points, while Olivia Raymond added 12 and Kyleigh Pittman scored 11.
Kacie Carollo poured in a game-high 28 points to lead Whitewater (10-13).
St. Joseph 66, Milw. Academy of Science 57
The top-seeded Lancers had their backs to the wall multiple times Saturday but rallied to advance to sectionals with a win over third-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science on Saturday in a WIAA Division-4 regional final at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
St. Joseph trailed 11-0 to start the game and was down by 14 early in the second half before storming back for the victory to improve to 12-8 with a fifth straight win.
"Very proud of these ladies," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "Several times this year they had their back against the wall and found a way to come back from large deficits to win, winning two overtime games in the last week of the season.
"Considering that MAS knocked us out of the playoffs last year, you could say this win was bittersweet. Now we have a tough task ahead as we prepare for sectionals next week."
Coker said the Lancers' rally Saturday was sparked by sophomore Nazyia Bobo, who played only on junior varsity until mid-January before being called up. She made consecutive 3-pointers and scored eight points, and Coker also cited the ball-handling and defense of freshman Ava Rizzitano, who scored 13 points.
St. Joseph was also led by Jayden Hill, who played all 36 minutes and totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds. Deja Rivers scored 15 points, including a 9-of-11 performance from the free-throw line, and grabbed eight boards, while Anna Jenkins chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.