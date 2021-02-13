Girls basketball roundup: Indian Trail, Wilmot, St. Joseph claim regional titles

The Indian Trail girls basketball team used its entire roster to earn a regional title.

Facing crosstown rival and second-seeded Bradford in a WIAA Division-1 regional final Saturday at Indian Trail, the top-seeded and red-hot Hawks had nine players score on their way to a 56-41 victory.

Indian Trail has now won five straight and six of seven to improve to 8-3 and reach sectionals during this truncated season.

"I am extremely proud of the girls," Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke said. "I thought we played well defensively and were able to so some things with our pressure.

"Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well and were able to get some open looks."

The 16 remaining teams in each division were scheduled to be re-seeded on Sunday for the four sectionals in each division. The semifinals will be on Thursday and the finals will be on Saturday.

The re-seeding occurred after the News' press time for Monday's edition. Visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up the print edition of the News later this week to see who local teams will play in sectionals.

