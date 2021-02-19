Girls basketball roundup: Indian Trail, Wilmot, St. Joseph fall in sectional semis

The Indian Trail, Wilmot and St. Joseph girls basketball teams each saw their seasons come to an end Thursday night in WIAA sectional semifinal defeats.
Here's a glance at each game:
Division-1
Franklin 70, Indian Trail 40
The fourth-seeded Hawks were unable to pull off the upset of the top-seeded Sabers on the road.
Indian Trail, which had won five straight and six of seven going into Thursday's game, finished its season with an 8-4 record.
Franklin improved to 14-5 and hosts second-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
No stats from Thursday's game were available as of Friday morning.
Division-2
Reedsburg 76, Wilmot 49
McKenna Johnson and Sophia Parisi each scored 14 points for the fourth-seeded Panthers, but it wasn't enough to topple top-seeded Reedsburg, which was ranked No. 3 in Division-2 in the final state coaches poll.
Madelyn Johnson added seven points for Wilmot, which finished with a 12-11 record.
Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 24 points for Reedsburg, which improved to 18-1 and hosts second-seeded McFarland in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Division-4
Fennimore 48, St. Joseph 44
The third-seeded Lancers fell just short at second-seeded Fennimore.
The Lancers finished their season at 12-9, while Fennimore improved to 15-7 and plays at top-seeded and fifth-ranked Mineral Point in a sectional final at 4 p.m. Saturday.
No stats from Thursday's game were available as of Friday morning.