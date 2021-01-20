Girls basketball roundup: McKenna Johnson leads Wilmot past Central

Hill finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists as St. Joseph improved to 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the Metro Classic after starting the season 4-1.

"After drawing up a sideline inbounds play, I told the ladies, 'Hey, this is why I love basketball, this is why I love coaching basketball, now go out here and win this game,'" Coker said of the final play.

"... To see our ladies celebrate after what seemed to be the longest two weeks of our lives, I was so happy for them. They really have worked hard and remained positive during such a tough time for us. You always learn more about people and a team when you go through a losing streak, and I could not be more proud of our ladies."

Arianna Jenkins scored 11 points for St. Joseph, Deja' Rivers added eight and Coker cited the play of freshman Joi Langston, who contributed defensively late in the game in her first extended playing time.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 47, Shoreland Lutheran 28

The Pacers dropped a Metro Classic game at Dominican on Tuesday to drop to 6-6 both overall and in the conference.

Natalie Brug led Shoreland with 11 points, while Sarah Koestler and Shay Lange scored six apiece.