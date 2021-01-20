Girls basketball roundup: McKenna Johnson leads Wilmot past Central

After three low-scoring games, freshman sensation McKenna Johnson was due for a big night for the Wilmot girls basketball team.
She delivered Tuesday night.
Johnson scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the second half at Wilmot to lead the Panthers to a 55-48 win and a Southern Lakes Conference season sweep of county rival Central.
Johnson has burst onto the scene with some high-scoring games this season, including a school-record 39 against Watertown on Dec. 28. But she had been held to 10 points or less in the Panthers' last three games before Tuesday, two of them losses.
That changed against Central, however, as Wilmot improved 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the SLC, alone in third place with five regular-season games left.
Casey Christiansen added 10 points for the Panthers on Tuesday, while Kyleigh Pittman and Abby Horton scored five each.
Central, meanwhile, lost its second straight after winning seven of eight before that.
Ellie Reynolds scored 18 points to lead the Falcons (8-6, 5-6), Evie Hinze scored seven and Riley Spencer and Kialis Anderson added six each.
The Falcons snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Panthers last season.
Indian Trail 41, Bradford 38
Trailing by five points at halftime, the Hawks outscored the Red Devils 22-14 in the second half to rally for a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail (2-1 overall and SEC) with 10 points, Octavia Morris, Lauryn Johnson and Macey Gandee scored six each and Libby LaLonde added five.
"We started slow in the first half but were able to generate some points off our press and close it to 24-19 at the half," Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke said. "I thought in the second half we came out with better energy and had an outstanding defensive effort to hold them to 14 points.
"We had several girls contribute, and it was a great team win and a great team defensive effort."
Nevaeh Thomas led Bradford (1-2 SEC and overall) with a game-high 17 points, Syderah Farmer scored nine and Haley Christianson added eight.
The teams meet again Friday night at Indian Trail.
St. Joseph 49, St. Thomas More 48
Jayden Hill's buzzer-beater delivered the Lancers to a Metro Classic Conference win and snapped their four-game losing streak Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
According to St. Joseph coach Jason Coker, Hill got the ball on a sideline inbounds play after the Lancers called timeout down by one with 4.7 seconds left. Hill threw a jab move at her defender to create space and made a left-handed floater over two defenders at the buzzer.
Hill finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists as St. Joseph improved to 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the Metro Classic after starting the season 4-1.
"After drawing up a sideline inbounds play, I told the ladies, 'Hey, this is why I love basketball, this is why I love coaching basketball, now go out here and win this game,'" Coker said of the final play.
"... To see our ladies celebrate after what seemed to be the longest two weeks of our lives, I was so happy for them. They really have worked hard and remained positive during such a tough time for us. You always learn more about people and a team when you go through a losing streak, and I could not be more proud of our ladies."
Arianna Jenkins scored 11 points for St. Joseph, Deja' Rivers added eight and Coker cited the play of freshman Joi Langston, who contributed defensively late in the game in her first extended playing time.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 47, Shoreland Lutheran 28
The Pacers dropped a Metro Classic game at Dominican on Tuesday to drop to 6-6 both overall and in the conference.
Natalie Brug led Shoreland with 11 points, while Sarah Koestler and Shay Lange scored six apiece.
Keona McGee scored 18 points to lead the Knights (7-6, 7-4).