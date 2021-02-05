Girls basketball roundup: Shoreland tops Wilmot in non-conference action

Shay Lange and Sarah Koestler saved their best for the second half Friday night for the Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team.
Lange scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and Koestler scored 13 of her 15 after halftime as the Pacers notched a 57-50 non-conference victory over Wilmot at Shoreland.
Lange was on fire from distance all game, as she made two 3-pointers in the first half and three more in the second to lead Shoreland (9-9) to a win in its final regular-season game.
Amanda Heusterberg added eight points and Natalie Brug and Julia Heathcock scored six apiece for the Pacers, who are a No. 4 seed in their WIAA Division-3 regional and host fifth-seeded Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal.
Sophia Parisi led Wilmot (10-10) with 20 points, Miranda Kendall scored nine and Casey Christiansen added seven.
The Panthers are a No. 1 seed in their Division-2 regional and have a bye in the quarterfinals.
Indian Trail 46, Racine Horlick 28
The host Hawks concluded their Southeast Conference-only regular-season schedule Friday by winning their third straight and their fourth in five games to improve to 5-3.
Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail with nine points, Adrianna Gonzalez and Octavia Morris scored eight each and Libby LaLonde and Macey Gandee chipped in six apiece.
The Hawks are the top seed in their Division-1 regional and have a bye in the quarterfinals.
Bradford 57, Racine Park 50
The Red Devils improved to 4-5 with an SEC win over the Panthers on Thursday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
No other details were available.
Bradford concludes its regular season by hosting Racine Case on Monday.
St. Joseph 52, Burlington Catholic Central 47, OT
After losing a nine-point halftime lead, the Lancers recovered to pull out a Metro Classic Conference win in overtime Thursday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
St. Joseph struggled from the floor against Catholic Central's box-and-one defense, but Arianna Jenkins went 10-of-12 from the free-throw line and scored 18 points and Jayden Hill scored 10 points.
St. Joseph coach Jason Coker also praised the play of freshman Ava Rizzitano, who played 39 minutes and added seven points.
"Proud of how they pulled it together after blowing a nine-point halftime lead," Coker said. "Four of our five starters were in foul trouble the first half, and our bench stepped up and maintained our lead into halftime."
The Lancers (9-8 overall, 9-6 Metro Classic) were scheduled to host Racine Prairie on Saturday to conclude the regular season. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Christian Life 37, Living Word Lutheran 34
The Eagles concluded their season with a Midwest Classic Conference road win, their first victory over Living Word Lutheran in nine years.
Tory Villarreal led CLS (3-7 overall, 3-6 Midwest Classic) with 17 points and nine rebounds and Khloe Pulkstenis added nine points.
The Eagles have opted out of postseason play.