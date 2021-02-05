Girls basketball roundup: Shoreland tops Wilmot in non-conference action

Shay Lange and Sarah Koestler saved their best for the second half Friday night for the Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team.

Lange scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and Koestler scored 13 of her 15 after halftime as the Pacers notched a 57-50 non-conference victory over Wilmot at Shoreland.

Lange was on fire from distance all game, as she made two 3-pointers in the first half and three more in the second to lead Shoreland (9-9) to a win in its final regular-season game.

Amanda Heusterberg added eight points and Natalie Brug and Julia Heathcock scored six apiece for the Pacers, who are a No. 4 seed in their WIAA Division-3 regional and host fifth-seeded Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal.

Sophia Parisi led Wilmot (10-10) with 20 points, Miranda Kendall scored nine and Casey Christiansen added seven.

The Panthers are a No. 1 seed in their Division-2 regional and have a bye in the quarterfinals.

Indian Trail 46, Racine Horlick 28

The host Hawks concluded their Southeast Conference-only regular-season schedule Friday by winning their third straight and their fourth in five games to improve to 5-3.