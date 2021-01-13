Girls basketball roundup: Thomas leads Bradford to win over Tremper

Franklin 72, Indian Trail 24

In their season opener, the visiting Hawks dropped an SEC contest to the Sabers on Tuesday.

Franklin, which has been playing since the winter athletic season started, improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.

No other details were available as of Wednesday morning.

Shoreland Lutheran 65, Racine Prairie 40

Sarah Koestler poured in 24 points to lead the visiting Pacers to a Metro Classic Conference win on Tuesday.

Shay Lange scored 12 points, Natalie Brug scored 11 and Amanda Heusterberg chipped in six for Shoreland, which won for the fifth time in its last seven games to improve to 5-5 both overall and in the Metro Classic.

Lily Jorgenson scored nine points to lead Prairie (3-10, 1-6).

Union Grove 69, Wilmot 28

The host Broncos, ranked No. 4 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, defeated the Panthers for the second time this season in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Tuesday night.