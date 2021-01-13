Girls basketball roundup: Thomas leads Bradford to win over Tremper

Nevaeh Thomas picked up right where she left off her freshman year for the Bradford girls basketball team.
In her first outing as a sophomore, Thomas scored a game-high 29 points — on 14 field goals and a free throw — to lead the Red Devils to a 60-46 Southeast Conference victory over Tremper on Tuesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse in the season opener for both teams.
Thomas had a stellar freshman season in 2019-20, earning first-team All-SEC accolades, and started her 2021 season off strong as play resumed for the Kenosha Unified School District programs after winter sports were suspended from Nov. 30 through Jan. 4.
Bradford, which snapped a 15-game losing streak to Tremper in 2017, gained a slight 4-3 over its crosstown rival in the teams' last seven meetings.
Senior Jordyn Brown also had a strong game for Bradford on Tuesday, totaling eight points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while sophomore Syderah Farmer scored 14 points and sophomore Haley Christiansen added five.
Sophomore Aliana Brown led the Trojans with 14 points, sophomore Madison Kasianowicz scored 10, senior Brooke Clements added seven and junior Meghan Ignarski chipped in five.
Tremper is in its second season under head coach Lynell Collins, who guided St. Joseph to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish in 2016.
Franklin 72, Indian Trail 24
In their season opener, the visiting Hawks dropped an SEC contest to the Sabers on Tuesday.
Franklin, which has been playing since the winter athletic season started, improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
No other details were available as of Wednesday morning.
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Racine Prairie 40
Sarah Koestler poured in 24 points to lead the visiting Pacers to a Metro Classic Conference win on Tuesday.
Shay Lange scored 12 points, Natalie Brug scored 11 and Amanda Heusterberg chipped in six for Shoreland, which won for the fifth time in its last seven games to improve to 5-5 both overall and in the Metro Classic.
Lily Jorgenson scored nine points to lead Prairie (3-10, 1-6).
Union Grove 69, Wilmot 28
The host Broncos, ranked No. 4 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, defeated the Panthers for the second time this season in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Tuesday night.
Wilmot, which ascended to No. 10 in Division-2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, was limited to just 10 made field goals. Standout freshman McKenna Johnson, who scored 36 and 29 points in her previous two games, was held to just five as the Panthers dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the SLC, alone in third place.
Angela Slattery scored 22 points to lead first-place Union Grove (12-1, 8-0) and scored her 1,000th career point in the process.
Lake Geneva Badger 51, Central 46
The Falcons led the host Badgers 27-23 at halftime of an SLC game Tuesday night but couldn't quite hang as their five-game winning streak, the program's longest since at least 2009, came to an end.
Ellie Reynolds led Central with nine points, Reese Rynberg and Kialis Anderson scored seven each and Ave Virre added six.
The Falcons dropped to 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the SLC. They're alone in fourth place, a half-game behind Wilmot.
Badger, meanwhile, improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference and stayed a half-game behind first-place Union Grove.
Macie Todd scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Badgers.