Girls basketball roundup: Winslow leads Indian Trail to win at Tremper

Indian Trail senior guard Kalina Winslow was the high scorer for either team in a Southeast Conference girls basketball game at Tremper on Friday night.

But it was what Winslow did on the other end of the floor that had Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke singing praises after his team's 53-42 victory.

Winslow — a second-team All-SEC pick last season — scored 15 points, but VanDyke wanted to talk about her defense after the Hawks used their press to pull away after what was a scant 20-19 halftime lead.

"I thought Kalina played outstanding defensively," VanDyke said. "We moved her around a little bit. She played some man, but she also played on top of our zone a little bit. I was really proud of her getting some deflections. She was really active defensively."

Adrianna Gonzalez, meanwhile, scored 12 points for the Hawks, Lauryn Johnson added nine and Macey Gandee chipped in eight.

Indian Trail improved to 1-1 both overall and in the SEC after opening with a loss at Franklin on Tuesday night.

"I think we did some good things with our press," VanDyke said. "We were able to get some easy baskets. (On the other end), they zoned us. We were able to hit some shots from the outside."