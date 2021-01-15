Girls basketball roundup: Winslow leads Indian Trail to win at Tremper

Indian Trail senior guard Kalina Winslow was the high scorer for either team in a Southeast Conference girls basketball game at Tremper on Friday night.
But it was what Winslow did on the other end of the floor that had Indian Trail coach Rob VanDyke singing praises after his team's 53-42 victory.
Winslow — a second-team All-SEC pick last season — scored 15 points, but VanDyke wanted to talk about her defense after the Hawks used their press to pull away after what was a scant 20-19 halftime lead.
"I thought Kalina played outstanding defensively," VanDyke said. "We moved her around a little bit. She played some man, but she also played on top of our zone a little bit. I was really proud of her getting some deflections. She was really active defensively."
Adrianna Gonzalez, meanwhile, scored 12 points for the Hawks, Lauryn Johnson added nine and Macey Gandee chipped in eight.
Indian Trail improved to 1-1 both overall and in the SEC after opening with a loss at Franklin on Tuesday night.
"I think we did some good things with our press," VanDyke said. "We were able to get some easy baskets. (On the other end), they zoned us. We were able to hit some shots from the outside."
Tremper dropped to 0-2 overall and in the SEC.
Brooke Clements scored 12 points to lead the Trojans and Alianna Brown scored 10.
Oak Creek 76, Bradford 32
The Knights defeated the Red Devils in an SEC game Friday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Oak Creek, which began playing when the winter athletic season started, improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
Bradford dropped to 1-1 both overall and in the SEC.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.
Central 45, Delavan-Darien 41
The Falcons got back to their winning ways with a Southern Lakes Conference victory in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
Central had its five-game winning streak, its longest since at least 2009, snapped at Lake Geneva Badger on Tuesday night but bounced back to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in the SLC.
Ellie Reynolds led a balanced Central attack with 11 points, Reese Rynberg scored nine, Kialis Anderson added eight and Riley Spencer chipped in five.
McKenna Williams scored 12 points to lead the Comets (1-6 overall and SLC).
Wilmot 48, Burlington 35
Kyleigh Pittman made three first-half 3-pointers and scored a game-high 14 points to lead the visiting Panthers to an SLC victory on Friday.
Wilmot, ranked No. 10 in Division-2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, improved to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the SLC.
McKenna Johnson scored nine points for the Panthers, Casey Christiansen added eight and Sidney Peterson chipped in seven.
Bella Sanfelippo scored five points to lead the Demons (2-9, 1-8).
Shoreland Lutheran 64, Racine St. Catherine's 44
The host Pacers won their second straight and their third in four games Friday night to improve to 6-5 both overall and in the Metro Classic Conference.
Sarah Koestler scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the first half to lead Shoreland, while Shay Lange scored 12, Amanda Heusterberg scored 11 and Natalie Brug chipped in five.
Daryiah Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Angels (2-12 overall, 1-9 Metro Classic).
Whitefish Bay Dominican 49, St. Joseph 26
The Knights knocked off the Lancers in a Metro Classic game at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Friday.
St. Joseph dropped to 4-4 overall and in the conference, while Dominican improved to 6-6 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.