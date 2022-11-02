Girls swimming: No pool? No problem - Indian Trail captures 2nd straight Southeast Conference championship

There's a slight disadvantage the Indian Trail girls swim squad has been overcoming with style since 2014.

The "new," beautiful high school, which is now the city's largest in enrollment by far, actually doesn't have a swimming pool.

OK, you can talk about "Just use Bradford's" or take a bus or cars down to the Rec Plex all you want, but the semantics of having to travel every single day after school just to practice is at least cumbersome.

IT head coach Billy Gilbert says swim and dive isn't huge in the Kenosha area, but he's proud of what the Hawks have become.

Last weekend, the girls claimed their second consecutive Southeast Conference title, and their third in nine years.

Trail scored 651 points, only four ahead of Racine Unified's 647, with Franklin taking third with 631.

While Racine combines all three schools into one team, Tremper, Bradford and Indian Trail must all fend for themselves.

"The key was getting the girls to realize they could win, to fight for every point, and swim really fast," Gilbert said about last weekend's tournament.

Now, the stakes get much higher. Indian Trail will compete in Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Racine Case Sectional.

Gilbert said the conference title is huge for Kenosha.

"It's a big deal for swimming in our area," he said. "Franklin, Oak Creek, and Case (now Racine Unified) have been winning the previous years. There isn't a large swimming community in our area despite have the Rec Plex and the YMCA (both have club teams) close to all Kenosha families.

"Also Indian Trail is the only school that does not have its own pool so that puts our team at a slight disadvantage compared to others. But despite these things IT has had exceptional swimmers and divers on its swim and dive team since 2014."

Gilbert said the team's strength is that there's 12 really "solid, diverse and experienced" swimmers and three good divers.

The girls can be placed in any event, so creating the best lineup can be challenging.

"We lost our best diver and two of our best swimmers last year so this year IT, Franklin, and Racine Unified were all very close," Gilbert said. "Last year we won by 50 points, this year by only 4. Bella and Gianna Wulterkens swam really well for us. Bella is a senior and got two really close second places in the 200 and 500 and Gianna won both her races. Mia Svihl a sophomore who placed second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breast, Kaitlyn Anderson a junior placed third in the 200 IM and a really close fourth place in the 500 free. Also, Ellie Palermo and junior placed third in the 100 back. Our strength was that we just out-swam the other teams that day. They just really swam outstanding, everyone cut, and cut lots of time."

Gilbert added that COVID-19 hurt the SEC as a conference, and swimming in general, so it's not as strong as in years past.

Despite Franklin and Racine having double the number of kids as Indian Trail, the talented Hawks found a way to win.

Gilbert isn't expecting too much at Saturday's sectional, but he likes the future of the program, especially next year.

"We lose three seniors Bella, Suzie, and Cate (a diver) but are gaining a very fast freshman next year, so moving forward it will be between the same three schools again next year," he said. "Oak Creek is starting to get better so they will be back in the mix in later years. But this team's goal is to win again next year and it could happen, and three in a row would be amazing and may never happen again for IT. Winning one is tough. We have a pocket in time where there isn't a standout dominant team in our conference. So it was up for grabs for our team this year and will be next as well."

At this Saturday's sectional, Gianna Wulterkens is the highest-seeded Trail entry. She is third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.09, about five seconds behind second-place Mackenzie Thomas of Lake Geneva Badger co-op and seven seconds behind Waukesha West's Victoria Brostowitz.

Tremper also had some solid performances last Saturday.

Medalists included Teiya Brewster (2nd place diving) Katie Lokken (3rd place 200 free) Sydney Aldrich (2nd place 100 Back), and the relay team of Aldrich, Autumn Ekkela, Lauren Clements, and Lokken (third place in the 200 free relay).