Girls tennis: Central finishes 2nd at Southern Lakes Conference tournament, one year after losing majority of varsity lineup

PADDOCK LAKE - The beat just keep going on and on for the Central High School athletic program.

This fall, it's not only the football team, which sits at 5-1, that's continuing on last year's tradition of four teams making it to the state tournament, with one winning it all (girls golf).

In addition to Brock Koeppel, Collin Meininger, Mason McNeill and the Friday night boys, the Central soccer boys are now ranked in the state's top 10 after upset victories over Union Grove and Delavan-Darien.

It's the ladies' turn.

Gwen Hammond, Morgan Cyhla, Nina Pelli and Ava Philips are leading the Central girls tennis team to new heights, one year after the squad lost eight of 10 starting varsity performers to graduation.

The resurgence almost led to a Southern Lakes Conference championship Monday afternoon, when the Lady Falcons nabbed second place at the annual conference meet, held this year at Elkhorn Area High School.

A two-day tournament that started last Thursday at Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien high schools was set to wrap up Saturday morning, but had to be moved to Monday due to inclement weather.

Central ended up taking second place to conference champion Elkhorn thanks to championships at 3 doubles and 4 singles.

Chyla and Pelli won the 3 doubles title Monday thanks to a 6-3, 6-4 straight sets victory over Abby Kiel and Paige Nelson of Elkhorn.

Also on Monday, Philips made quick work of Burlington's Sydney Eward, 6-4, 6-1, for the 4 singles title.

Central coach Alex Ferruzzi said Wednesday will take second place all day, especially after taking second in duals during the regular season and exceeding expectations after high turnover from last year.

"I would say I'm more proud that we made it this far," Ferruzzi said. "From last year, we lost eight of our starting 10 seniors on varsity. We lost our 1 and 2 singles and every doubles player we had last year on the varsity team. We had to have freshmen and JV players step up. Additionally, gaining Gwen this year helped. I would say I am very proud that this team finished where we did due to the adversity we had to go through."

"In order to win the tournament, we needed to win some more of those matches on Monday. Elkhorn won some key matches that cemented their status as conference champions this year. They (Elkhorn) definitely deserved it."

Hammond indeed has been a strong addition to varsity this fall.

She took second place at 1 singles Monday after losing in the championship match to Elkhorn's Parker Christensen, 6-3, 6-0. Hammond cruised in the semifinals past Lake Geneva Badger's Tinker Trent, 6-1, 6-0.

At 1 doubles, Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli nabbed second place after falling in the title match to Badger's Cameryn Heckel and Charlotte Matson, 6-2, 6-4. Hanke and Mandli won two matches at the tournament, knocking off Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien.

Feruzzi said it's been a fun season with plenty of highlights, including a 6-1 SLC dual record.

And don't forget about the bus rides.

"Some of our biggest highlights this year have been finishing second in conference, going 4-0 in the Waukesha South Blackshirt Invite, and all of the fun bus rides we have had," Ferruzzi said. "This team is special because everyone on it has a vastly different tennis background. We have players who have been playing their whole lives, to girls who have just picked up the sport. Additionally, we have such diversity in experience and age that the girls have learned a lot from each other during the season. In turn, I have learned a lot from them."

"I am very confident moving forward. My assistant coach and I were very happy that we had lots of new tennis players join our team this year. The future looks very bright."

With the Central girls golf team winning a Division 1 state championship, and the boys volleyball, boys basketball and baseball teams all making state within the last year, the success is contagious within all of the school's programs.

Ferruzzi believes there is a winning culture, and Central Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh is a great leader to have.

"It has been very exciting watching Central's teams succeed the past couple of years," Ferruzzi said. "We have had some amazing athletes and coaches. Also, Mr. Lindh does a great job running our athletic programs. We are very fortunate to be a part of such a winning culture. I believe this mindset and the culture of athletic success has been rubbing off on the girls. I believe it inspires our athletes to do their best."

Central will begin WIAA Division 1 postseason play Monday at the Muskego Subsectional, and girls who advance will battle Wednesday in the Mukwonago Sectional.

How high can these Lady Falcons fly?

"Our goals for the postseason include finishing strong in the sectional," Ferruzzi said. "Each year, we play to attempt to make the team state tournament. Only the top team in each sectional gets to go. We have a very strong sectional, but I am confident that we will put our best effort forward in these upcoming weeks."