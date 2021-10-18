Girls volleyball roundup: Falcons third at SLC Tournament

Tremper was fifth, while Bradford finished sixth Saturday at Racine Horlick.

Bradford's Ally Eckel also reached a career milestone with her 1,000th dig for the Red Devils.

The Trojans opened play with a 22-25, 22-25 loss to Racine Case, but bounced back to beat Racine Park (25-8, 25-5) and Bradford (27-26, 25-19).

Tremper leaders were Meghan Ignarski (11 kills, four aces, two assisted blocks, four digs), Jesena Borkowski (five kills, three blocks, three digs), Megan Jankowski (12 kills, three aces, 25 digs), Kasie Kahl (eight kills, two solo blocks, four digs), Hanna Bergesen (five kills, five aces, five digs), Lily Liebke (five kills, 25 assists, nine digs), Anna Hamm (42 digs), Taylor Wamboldt (two aces, 11 digs) and Hailie Eschbach (10 aces).

"This was our best tournament to date," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "Each game we played high-level volleyball and stayed aggressive. We did not let the scoreboard affect our mental ability to finish.

"In our final match against Bradford, we were down (7-1) and slowly chipped away. We played as a team and pushed each other to do their best, earning a victory. I am very proud of the team this weekend and excited for the postseason. We have a busy week ahead of us."