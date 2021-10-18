Girls volleyball roundup: Falcons third at SLC Tournament

Led by a milestone from junior Sydney Selburg, the Central girls volleyball team finished third at Saturday's Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Badger.
Selburg recorded her 1,000th career assist in the second set of the Falcons' 25-15, 25-16 win over Delavan-Darien in the first match of the day.
Central's Lauren Foerster had the kill on the milestone assist.
The Falcons followed that win with a tough 22-25, 25-23, 13-15 loss to Waterford in the semifinal, but bounced back to defeat Union Grove, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9 in the third-place match.
"Overall, we played well," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We missed a few key serves when we really needed them. Defensively, we were scrappy and offensively, players stepped up to make big plays when we needed them.
"We have some areas to work on as we move forward into the postseason."
Leaders for the Falcons (18-14 overall) included Foerster (23 kills, eight aces, 17 digs), Selburg (11 kills, 53 assists, 10 digs), Karis Bridleman (21 kills, four aces, 18 digs) and Shelby Fabbri (three aces, 16 digs).
Central opens WIAA Division-1 regional play Thursday against visiting Madison LaFollette at 7 p.m.
Southeast Conference Tournament
Tremper was fifth, while Bradford finished sixth Saturday at Racine Horlick.
Bradford's Ally Eckel also reached a career milestone with her 1,000th dig for the Red Devils.
The Trojans opened play with a 22-25, 22-25 loss to Racine Case, but bounced back to beat Racine Park (25-8, 25-5) and Bradford (27-26, 25-19).
Tremper leaders were Meghan Ignarski (11 kills, four aces, two assisted blocks, four digs), Jesena Borkowski (five kills, three blocks, three digs), Megan Jankowski (12 kills, three aces, 25 digs), Kasie Kahl (eight kills, two solo blocks, four digs), Hanna Bergesen (five kills, five aces, five digs), Lily Liebke (five kills, 25 assists, nine digs), Anna Hamm (42 digs), Taylor Wamboldt (two aces, 11 digs) and Hailie Eschbach (10 aces).
"This was our best tournament to date," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "Each game we played high-level volleyball and stayed aggressive. We did not let the scoreboard affect our mental ability to finish.
"In our final match against Bradford, we were down (7-1) and slowly chipped away. We played as a team and pushed each other to do their best, earning a victory. I am very proud of the team this weekend and excited for the postseason. We have a busy week ahead of us."
The Trojans open tournament play Thursday at Racine Case.
Bradford split its first two matches, as it fell, 22-25, 20-25 to Indian Trail, but defeated Racine Horlick, 25-20, 25-21, followed by the loss to Tremper in the fifth-place match.
Leaders included Nevaeh Thomas (15 kills, 12 digs), Eckel (nine aces, 32 digs), Rachel Madsen (27 assists) and Aubrey Strelow (20 digs).
"We played our most consistent volleyball we have all year (Saturday)," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "We just couldn't sustain it long enough in the matches against (Indian Trail) and Tremper. But it's a good sign that we are playing our best so far this season heading into the regional match at Union Grove on Thursday."
