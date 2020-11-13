GLIAC announces 2020-21 basketball schedule

The UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball teams have a schedule for the 2020-21 season, or at least the skeleton of a schedule.

On Thursday, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference held a raffle-style drawing on its website and announced its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules, with further details like dates and times to be released at a later date.

The GLIAC was divided into two six-team divisions, with each division featuring three pairs of travel partners. Parkside was selected to be in the North Division, and the Rangers are grouped with Purdue Northwest of Hammond, Ind., as their travel partner.

The schedule will encompass 18 games over eight weeks from Jan. 7 to Feb. 27. Teams will play back-to-back games against the same opponent on consecutive nights at the same location each weekend, except for the travel partner dates, which will be played as single games.

If a school's men's team is home on a given weekend, the women's team will be on the road. When the schedule was released, only a range of dates were given for each two-game series. The host school has the flexibility to select the specific days of each game, depending on schedule conflicts.