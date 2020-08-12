GLIAC suspends athletic competition until Jan. 1

For the rest of 2020, there will be no athletic competition at UW-Parkside.
The school announced in a news release that following a thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols and numerous meetings involving various GLIAC governance groups, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Tuesday to suspend all sports competition until Jan. 1, 2021.
Parkside is a member of the GLIAC, which is part of NCAA Division II. Last week, Divisions II and III announced the cancellation of all fall sports championships in 2020, so the GLIAC's decision was in line with that announcement.
"Our Council of Presidents and GLIAC athletic directors weighed this decision from every angle, hoping to find a feasible option for student-athletes to compete this fall, but in the end the potential risks to student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans made fall competition impossible," Dr. Richard Pappas of Davenport (Ohio) University said. Pappas is the GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors chair for 2020-21.
"Plans to provide fall teams with competition opportunities during the spring semester are a priority for the league. We look forward to getting our student-athletes back on campus so they can resume training, and our members remain devoted to providing a quality student-athlete experience despite these challenging circumstances."
Student-athletes in the GLIAC will have opportunities to practice and participate in athletic training programs in adherence to NCAA, institutional, local and state guidelines. The Parkside athletic department continues to work with the school's administration and local health officials to finalize plans and protocols for conducting workouts and practices.
"We are saddened that we will not have competition for the remainder of 2020," Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said. "This decision was not made by UW-Parkside and our GLIAC colleagues lightly, but as we have continued to monitor COVID-19 and the decisions made nationally in college athletics, and specifically in NCAA Division II, it was clearly the prudent path forward.
"We remain committed to the health, safety and success of our student-athletes. With that as a driver, we are focused on supporting our coaches and student-athletes in all areas this fall, most notably academically and opportunities for practices and workouts. We look forward to working with our peers in the GLIAC to create meaningful competition for our fall sports in the spring semester of 2021."
The GLIAC will continue to gather information and monitor developments to best determine a competitive structure during the second semester. The winter and spring sports competition calendar will be announced at a later date.
"The decision to suspend all sports competition this fall was extremely difficult," GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar said. "After thoroughly reviewing federal, state and NCAA SSI (Sport Science Institute) and Board of Governor's guidelines, it became apparent that conducting contests and championships this fall was insurmountable.
"My frustration and sadness for the coaches, student-athletes, families and fans is unmitigated. The league will continue to work on protocols for a safe return for our athletic programs, with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff taking the highest priority."
Additional resources and information can be found on the Parkside Athletics FAQ and the UW-Parkside Ranger Restart Student Resources website.
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
SOCCER PARKSIDE SAGINAW
UWP SOCCER
UWP SOCCER
UWP SOCCER
UWP SOCCER
UWP SOCCER
UWP SOCCER
UWP SOCCER
SOCCER UW PARKSIDE
SOCCER UW PARKSIDE
SOCCER UW PARKSIDE
SOCCER UW PARKSIDE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!