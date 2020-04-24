Golf courses open under restrictions

Many leagues have older golfers or those with transportation impediments who need or prefer carts to play. That will require adjustments from leagues, most of which start play around this time of year.

"Our leagues were already scheduled," Plebanek said. "We have our organizational meeting (in) early March. The big issue, of course, is going to be carts. Now I've started to get calls from leagues about, what are we going to be doing? We'll probably have to make an adjustment, either add some times at the end of the summer or ... I don't know.

"Most of the leagues take carts."

At Pets, general manager of operations Dan Drier said the first leagues of the season begin the last week in April. Some have pushed back their start date because they can't use carts yet.

"We are actually having some leagues that are pushing it out," Drier said. "They require carts. They have older clientele, and so they require carts to play. I'm hoping that by the middle of May, for sure, we have carts for everybody."

And while everyone is excited that courses are open, obviously the goal is to return to normal operations as soon as possible.

Even if it means the return of those frustrating lip-outs.