Golf courses open under restrictions

Many a golfer has tossed a club, slammed down a hat or yelled an unsavory word on the greens over the dreaded lip-out.
Nothing burns golfers quite like a putt that burns the edge of the cup but doesn't go in.
Well, then here's one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has actually cured: lip-outs.
At least at the two courses run by Kenosha County, Petrifying Springs and Brighton Dale Links, right now just burning the cup is as good as a center-cut stroke. With social distancing rules in place and points of contact limited, there are no pins in the cups at Pets and Brighton Dale, and the cups have been raised about two inches out of the ground.
Therefore, golfers only need their balls to make contact with any part of the cup for a putt to count.
"I think it helps my game," Kenosha resident Steven Dyke said with a laugh after coming off the ninth green at Pets on Friday morning.
"I don't leave any putts short anymore, that's for sure. You just try to hope you make contact (with the cup)."
Dyke was one of the many golfers who hit the courses when they were allowed to open under Gov. Tony Evers' modified Safer at Home order that took effect Friday.
Golfers must book tee times and pay online or over the phone, clubhouses are closed, beverage options are limited or not available and players must observe social distancing rules as they navigate the course. As a result, course supervisors are spacing out tee times more than normal to keep groups from bunching up.
With no pins in the greens and no rakes in the sand traps at Pets, golfers have to adapt. Hole locations are harder to pinpoint from a distance, but the raised cups help.
"It's definitely different," Dyke said. "We looked out here and we were like, 'OK, where's the flag?' It took us to get to the first green to realize what was going on, but I get it.
"I usually don't worry about where the cup is until I'm somewhere around the green, anyway. But they're pretty visible. You can definitely see them."
For now, most golfers seem happy just to have the chance to enjoy a recreational activity.
But there are certainly concerns for course owners and supervisors over the restrictions and length of time that social distancing lasts.
Camaraderie is a big selling point for golfers, and courses generate revenue off of food, beverage and merchandise sales, which are all extremely limited or not happening now.
Courses also generate revenue off golf cart rentals, and carts are a big driver of league play.
Maplecrest President Dan Plebanek said leagues are "a substantial part of our income."
"So does every other golf course around here," he said of needing leagues. "It's a big part of the revenue."
Many leagues have older golfers or those with transportation impediments who need or prefer carts to play. That will require adjustments from leagues, most of which start play around this time of year.
"Our leagues were already scheduled," Plebanek said. "We have our organizational meeting (in) early March. The big issue, of course, is going to be carts. Now I've started to get calls from leagues about, what are we going to be doing? We'll probably have to make an adjustment, either add some times at the end of the summer or ... I don't know.
"Most of the leagues take carts."
At Pets, general manager of operations Dan Drier said the first leagues of the season begin the last week in April. Some have pushed back their start date because they can't use carts yet.
"We are actually having some leagues that are pushing it out," Drier said. "They require carts. They have older clientele, and so they require carts to play. I'm hoping that by the middle of May, for sure, we have carts for everybody."
And while everyone is excited that courses are open, obviously the goal is to return to normal operations as soon as possible.
Even if it means the return of those frustrating lip-outs.
"We've had some people that don't quite understand not having carts and having the restrictions that we do," Drier said. "But I think it's going good. We're trying to get people to understand that this is the new norm for right now. Hopefully in the future, we'll break loose. I'm hoping that carts come back. I'm hoping that the whole operation comes back.
"We're all set up to open up. We've got all kinds of equipment to sell. We've got food and beverage that can be ordered at any time and bring in. We're doing well staffing-wise this year. It's just a lot of people waiting to hopefully let it go."
