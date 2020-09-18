Golf: Kenosha Country Club undergoing major restoration

“I’ve probably had 15 members that have been long-time members here that have told me that they’ve never had more fun playing the golf course. It’s more enjoyable with the trees out of the way.”

Added Rippee: “Overall, membership’s very happy with what they have done for the course and the condition it’s in. Everybody’s amazed at how nice of a course it is and very pleased. We don’t get complaints. We’ve come a long way.”

Certainly, the course has had plenty of members play rounds this year to evaluate the restoration.

One of the businesses that’s thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic has been golf courses and country clubs, since people have been seeking outdoor recreation that can be enjoyed while social distancing. Courses have been packed more than ever this summer.

Rippee said KCC has gained 71 new members season-to-date, from March through about the third week of August.

“Where we used to do maybe 30 people on Thursday, we’re seeing 90 to 100,” she said. “Where we used to see 100 on a weekend, we’re seeing 175 to 200. It’s everywhere. But to pick up 71 new members under all these circumstances — the club has never seen 71 new members in one year.”