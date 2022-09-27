 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Golf leagues for Sept. 28

  • 0

Muni Dozen Seniors

From Sept. 15

Low gross— Hank Wheeler 41, Doug Ricker 42, Mark Kober 42, Tom Goetluck 43, Walt Gedgaudas 43. Low net— M. Kober 25, Ricker 31, Gedgaudas 32, Lee Englund 35. Closest to pin— Dan Kober (No. 1), Bob Ball (No. 5). Longest putt— M. Kober (No. 3), D. Kober (No. 9).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Illinois coach Bret Bielema discusses return to Madison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert