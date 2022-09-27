Golf leagues for Sept. 28

Muni Dozen Seniors
From Sept. 15
Low gross— Hank Wheeler 41, Doug Ricker 42, Mark Kober 42, Tom Goetluck 43, Walt Gedgaudas 43. Low net— M. Kober 25, Ricker 31, Gedgaudas 32, Lee Englund 35. Closest to pin— Dan Kober (No. 1), Bob Ball (No. 5). Longest putt— M. Kober (No. 3), D. Kober (No. 9).
Tags
- Rose Schmidt
- Putt
- Yvonne Siedjak
- Sue Letsom
- Mathematics
- Golf
- Sport
- Dianne Neu
- Linda Kosecki
- Randy Dreifke
- Cindy Allan
- Betty Anderson
- Joe Andersen
- Kathy Kusters
- Fred Feivor
- Ron Housman
- Birdie
- Kathy Tenuta
- Robin Lura
- Betsy Wagner-shiffra
- Jane Behrens
- Jeanne Ehlers
- Mary Ann Broesch
- Terry Ebner
- Sandy Riese
- Tennis
- Squad
- Baseball
- American Football
- Cup
- Rhp
- Atp Masters
- Il
- Houston
- Evie Fabian
- Linguistics
- Mike Lindholm
- Alice Linders
- Tom Bernhart
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!