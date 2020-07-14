Golf Leagues

Return to homepage ×
Buratti
At Spring Valley CC
Low gross—Jamie Young 34, Todd Lehmann 37. Low net—Doug Spitzer 31.8 (A), Stan Luta 31.4 (B). Skins—Dave Archibald, Lehmann, Dan Lodginski, Spitzer, Young (A); Rex Blake, Keith Bosman (B).
Muni Senior
Low gross—Tom Goetluck 42 (A); John Tegen, Mike Lindholm 44 (B); Dave Barthuly, Goerge Hockney 48 (C); Steve Yurchak 49 (D). Low net—Goetluck 31 (A), John Tegen 28 (B), Dave Maki 29 (C), Mike Graziano 29 (D). Longest putt—Jim Reynolds. Birdie—Goetluck (No. 3).
Mike Johnson
Sports Editor
