Golf Leagues
Golf Leagues

Golf Leagues

Buratti

At Spring Valley CC

Low gross—Jamie Young 34, Todd Lehmann 37. Low net—Doug Spitzer 31.8 (A), Stan Luta 31.4 (B). Skins—Dave Archibald, Lehmann, Dan Lodginski, Spitzer, Young (A); Rex Blake, Keith Bosman (B).

Muni Senior

Low gross—Tom Goetluck 42 (A); John Tegen, Mike Lindholm 44 (B); Dave Barthuly, Goerge Hockney 48 (C); Steve Yurchak 49 (D). Low net—Goetluck 31 (A), John Tegen 28 (B), Dave Maki 29 (C), Mike Graziano 29 (D). Longest putt—Jim Reynolds. Birdie—Goetluck (No. 3).

