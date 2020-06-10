You are the owner of this article.
Golf Leagues
Brat Stop Tour

At Ives Grove GC (Sturtevant)

Low scores—Gordy Hess 78, Ed VanTine 78, John Wermeling 80, Doug Spitzer 80, Randy Dreifke 82, Paul Gray 84, John Vitkus 86. Event points—Hess 22, Gray 21, Wermeling 16, VanTine 15, Vitkus 15, Lionel Llanas 14, Bruce Chwala 13, Kevin McCarron 12. Green balls—VanTine (Blue No. 5 and 7), Chwala (Red No. 3), Vitkus (Red No. 6).

Bristol Oaks Bunnies

Low gross—Championship: Karen Tenuta. Class A: Ann Rode. Class AB: Laurie Walsh. Class B: Rose Schmidt. Low net—Championship: Tenuta. Class A: Jill Gray. Class AB: Walsh. Class B: Schmidt. Low putts—Championship: Jane Stone. Class A: Gray. Class AB: Pam Pendrick. Class B: Rose Aiello. Event No. 1—Championship: Tenuta. Class A: Gray. Class AB: Walsh. Class B: Schmidt. Event No. 2—Championship: Stone. Class A: Sue Frantal. Class AB: Dianne Neu. Class B: Jeanne Ehlers.

Crook's Ladies 18

At Shepherd’s Crook GC (Zion, Ill.)

Low gross—Sue Letsom 90, Kim Pharr 96, Ann Rode 100. Fewest putts—Pharr 34. Low 9—Sue Letsom 44. Birdies—Ellen Brookhouse (No. 8), Letsom (No. 12), Pharr (No. 16). Chip-in—Letsom (No. 12).

Roaming Rebels

At Petrifying Springs GC

Low gross—Heide Ermert 55, Pat Stone 56, Char Willems 56. Fewest putts—Ermert 16. Birdie and chip-in—Barb Flocker (No. 16). Event—Willems.

