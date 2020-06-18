You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Golf Leagues
View Comments
agate
Local Golf

Golf Leagues

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

Wed. Muni Ladies

Low gross—Denise Malsack 44 (A), Connie Delmar and Betty Kriederman 51 (B), Sue Nighbor 58 (C). Low net—Nighbor. Event—Donna Serzynski (A); Dorothy Brownlee, Delmar, Kriederman (B); Louise Gross (C). Closest to pin No. 5—Sam Durkee. Chip-in—Ann Niesen. Birdie—Serzynski.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why a coronavirus-shortened MLB season could lead to a National League DH rule
Baseball

Why a coronavirus-shortened MLB season could lead to a National League DH rule

  • Updated

If there is a Major League Baseball season in 2020 various aspects would be different. There definitely would be fewer regular-season games and likely a longer postseason. There wouldn't be fans in attendance, at least to start. High-fives could be banned. And the final barrier between the National League and American League likely would be torn down. Temporarily, for now. If there is a ...

NASCAR lacks a firm plan to ban the Confederate flag. 'It's going to cause a mess.'
Sports

NASCAR lacks a firm plan to ban the Confederate flag. 'It's going to cause a mess.'

When fans return to NASCAR races, the speedways will be void of Confederate flags flying. At least, in theory. The sport announced Wednesday its ban on the rebel flag, which has maintained a consistent presence atop trailers parked around speedway infields during NASCAR races for over half a century. The sanctioning body said in a statement that "the display of the confederate flag will be ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics