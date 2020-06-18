Golf Leagues

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Wed. Muni Ladies
Low gross—Denise Malsack 44 (A), Connie Delmar and Betty Kriederman 51 (B), Sue Nighbor 58 (C). Low net—Nighbor. Event—Donna Serzynski (A); Dorothy Brownlee, Delmar, Kriederman (B); Louise Gross (C). Closest to pin No. 5—Sam Durkee. Chip-in—Ann Niesen. Birdie—Serzynski.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike Johnson
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today