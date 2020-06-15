You are the owner of this article.
Golf Leagues
Golf Leagues

Buratti

At Spring Valley CC

Low gross—John VanEvery 34, Aaron Archibald 35. Low net—VanEvery 27.6 (A), Burt Christianson 27.6 (B). Skins—Archibald, Timm Clark, Matt Moskopf, Mike Vernezze (A); Christianson 2, Keith Bosman, Clif Houghton, Dan Nyberg (B).

Crook's Ladies 18

At Shepherd’s Crook GC (Zion, Ill.)

Low gross—Kim Pharr 92, Kim Melito 99, Sue Letsom 100. Low nine—Ellen Brookhouse 46. Fewest putts—Linda Bulls-Carr 30. Birdies—Ellen Brookhouse (No. 3), Janet Niccolai (No. 8), Pharr (No. 15). Chip-in—Terry Ebner (No. 10).

Danish Brotherhood

At Muni GC

Low score—Jerry Clements 40. Low putts—Gary Schroeder 13. Closest to pin No. 5—Dave Sessa. Longest putt No. 9—Sessa. Skins—Clements (3 on No. 1), Floyd Hansen (4 on No. 3), Paul Lendman (3 on No. 6), Bill Kirby (3 on No. 7), Joe Vaughn (4 on No. 8).

Roaming Rebels

At Maplecrest CC

Low scores—Heide Ermert 52, Betty Olson 52, Pat stone 53, Char Willems 53, Barb Elsen 54. Fewest putts—Bonnie Schultz. Chip-ins—Pat Stone and Schultz (both No. 9). Event—Schultz.

