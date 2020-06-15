Golf Leagues

Buratti
At Spring Valley CC
Low gross—John VanEvery 34, Aaron Archibald 35. Low net—VanEvery 27.6 (A), Burt Christianson 27.6 (B). Skins—Archibald, Timm Clark, Matt Moskopf, Mike Vernezze (A); Christianson 2, Keith Bosman, Clif Houghton, Dan Nyberg (B).
Crook's Ladies 18
At Shepherd’s Crook GC (Zion, Ill.)
Low gross—Kim Pharr 92, Kim Melito 99, Sue Letsom 100. Low nine—Ellen Brookhouse 46. Fewest putts—Linda Bulls-Carr 30. Birdies—Ellen Brookhouse (No. 3), Janet Niccolai (No. 8), Pharr (No. 15). Chip-in—Terry Ebner (No. 10).
Danish Brotherhood
At Muni GC
Low score—Jerry Clements 40. Low putts—Gary Schroeder 13. Closest to pin No. 5—Dave Sessa. Longest putt No. 9—Sessa. Skins—Clements (3 on No. 1), Floyd Hansen (4 on No. 3), Paul Lendman (3 on No. 6), Bill Kirby (3 on No. 7), Joe Vaughn (4 on No. 8).
Roaming Rebels
At Maplecrest CC
Low scores—Heide Ermert 52, Betty Olson 52, Pat stone 53, Char Willems 53, Barb Elsen 54. Fewest putts—Bonnie Schultz. Chip-ins—Pat Stone and Schultz (both No. 9). Event—Schultz.
