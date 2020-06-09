Golf Leagues

Brat Stop Tour
At Bristol Oaks CC
Low gross—Randy Dreifke 79, John Wermeling 81, Keith Bosman 83, Paul Gray 84, Bruce Bosman 86, Gordy Hess 88, John Vitkus 89. Event points—B. Bosman 19, Wermeling 18, Dreifke 17, Rick Franzen 17, Hess 15, Al Swartz 14, Vitkus 14, Doug Spitzer 13. Green balls—Dreifke (Nos. 4 and 13), Hess (No. 6), Tom Brand (No. 15). Skins—Hess (No. 2), Vitkus (Nos. 12 and 16).
Brighton Dale Ladies
Low gross (A)—Karen Sarbacker 80, Kris Kawa 83, Lois Foerster 89, Jan Thieme 91, Kris Allison 93. Low putts (A)—Sarbacker. Low gross (B)—Amy Foerster 100, Edna Gross 104, Vickie Kwasny 105. Low putts (B)—Kwasny and Foerster. Low gross (C)—Patti Anderson 105, Joanne Gwaltney 105, Heide Ermert 105, Pat Jaun 106, Nancy Somdahl 107, Delfi Scaman 109. Low putts (C)—Scaman. Eagle—Sarbacker. Birdies—Sarbacker and Kawa (2). Chip-ins—Gwaltney and Somdahl. Play of the day—Ermert, L. Foerster, Fran Fonk, Haun, Kawa, Somdahl.
Buratti
At Spring Valley CC
Low net—Aaron Archibald 32, Todd Lehmann 38. Low gross—Archibald 32.2 (A), Steve Bedard 32.8 (B). Skins—Archibald 2 (A); Keith Bosman, Bruce Chwala, Dan Nyberg (B).
Buratti
At Spring Valley CC
Low gross—Aaron Archibald 33, Dave Archibald 36, Dan Lodginski 36, Pete Onosko 36, Jamie Young 37. Low net—Lodginski 29.4 (A), Dan Nyberg 30.8(B). Skins—A. Archibald 2, Dave Archibald, Onosko, Young, John VanEvery (A), Keith Bosman (B).
Darula Classic
At Petrifying Springs GC
Low gross—Randy Driefke 39, Will Frank 42, Mike Thomey 42, Gilbert Llanas 43. Skins—Dreifke (No. 14). Closest to pin—Llanas (No. 12), Jim Hanson (No. 16).
Stan's DBL Sausagzee
At Brighton Dale Red Pines GC
Low gross—Bob Junkel Jr. 40, Jim Anderson 40, Bob Hughes 42, Larry Pacetti 42. Low net—Junkel Jr. 32. Closest to pin—Bob Junkel Sr (No. ) 4, Jack Murphy (No. 9). Skins—Hughes (No. 3), Dave Knuth (No. 5).
