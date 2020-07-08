Golf Leagues

Return to homepage ×
Bristol Swingers
Low net—Betsy Wagner 41, Alice Linders 41 (A); Evie Fabian 35 (B); Carol Peratt, Evie Fabian (C). Low putts—Nancy Franzen 19 (A), Fabian 18 (B).
Crook’s Ladies 18
At Shepherd’s Crook GC (Zion, Ill.)
Low gross—Ann Rode 101. Low net—Candy LaMacchia 70.2, Sue Cesnovar 70.4. Low nine—Jeanne Montemurro 49. Low putts—Sue Frantal 30. Chip-ins—Linda Bulls-Carr (No. 1), Rode (No. 3).
