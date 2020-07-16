Golf Leagues

Brat Stop Tour
At Johnson Park GC (Racine)
Low scores—Randy Dreifke 77, Paul Gray 83, Gordy Hess 83, Mike Flatley 84, John Wermeling 84, Bruce Bosman 85, John Pitts 86, Doug Spitzer 86. Event points—Tom Brand 20, Tom Pinzger 20, Dreifke 18, B. Bosman 15, Dennis Ciskowski 14, Bruce Chwala 14, Tom Jaehne 13. Green balls—Brand (No. 3), Chwala (No. 6), Spitzer (No. 11), B. Bosman (No. 13) and Kevin McCarron (No. 18). Skins—Dreifke (Nos. 5 and 8), B. Bosman (No. 13), Hess (No. 16) and McCarron (No. 18). Second series standings (3 Events)—Dreifke 51, George Rodis 48, Flatley 44, Pinzger 44, Rick Franzen 41, Wermeling 41.
KA Salute'
At Shepherd's Crook GC (Zion, Ill.)
WEEK 4
Low gross—Perry Hild 39, Dan Valeri 40, Jeff Dulak 41. Low under—Valeri. Closest to pin—Greg Fox (No. 11), John Misurelli (No. 16). Skins—Steve Walkowski (No. 14), Bob Junkel (No. 17).
