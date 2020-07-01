You are the owner of this article.
Golf Leagues
Bristol Swingers

At Bristol Oaks CC

Low net—Nancy Franzen 35 (A), Debbie Schumaker 33 (B). Low putts—Judy Waldron 15.

Darula Classic

At Petrifying Springs GC

Low gross—Randy Dreifke 37, Tom Pasquali 42, Mike Thomey 42. Closest to pin—Ken Yorgensen (No. 12), Thomey (No. 16). Skins—Pasquali (Nos. 15 and 17), Kerry Connelly (No. 18).

Muni Senior

Low gross—Joe Andersen 40 (A); Ron Krol (B); Gordie Holmes, John Tegen 46 (C); Jerry Trimark 49 (D). Low net—Dean Martin 32 (A), Art Moreno 28 (B), Tegen 28 (C), Trimark 28 (D). Closest to pin—Tegen. Longest putt—Doug Stacey. Birdie—Mike Lindholm (No. 7).

