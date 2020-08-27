Golf notebook: Kate Walker medals for Central girls golf team

Chloe Brown fired a 43 for Central to win JV medalist honors.

Union Grove 173, Wilmot 219

On Tuesday, the Broncos defeated the Panthers in an SLC dual match at the Ives Grove Links White Course.

Morton led the Panthers with a 51, Schlagenhaft shot a 54, Awe carded a 55 and Toro shot a 59.

Roberts fired a 39 to claim medalist honors for the Broncos.

Labor Day Couples Tournament

A Labor Day Couples Tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, at Spring Valley Country Club.

The tournament is open to golfers of all ages. Each two-person team must include one male and one female, and there are no age, residence or handicap restrictions. Tee times start at 10:30 a.m.

The format is 18-hole medal play. Holes 1-6 will be modified best ball (shamble and then best score made on each hole by either player), holes 7-12 will be alternate shot (one player tees off on even-numbered holes and the other on odd-numbered holes) and holes 13-18 will be a scramble (each player hits a shot, the best shot is selected then both players play the next shot from that position).