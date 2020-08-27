Golf notebook: Kate Walker medals for Central girls golf team

Freshman Kate Walker fired a 59 to scoop up medalist honors Wednesday in the Badger Par 3 Invite at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
The 18-hole meet included the seven girls golf programs in the Southern Lakes Conference
Walker edged Union Grove sophomore Norah Roberts by a shot for top honors. Waterford senior Sophie Schoenfeld was third with a 61.
In the team standings, the Broncos edged the Falcons by just one stroke, 264-265, for the title. Wilmot was sixth at 331.
Also playing for Central were junior Carly Lois (67), freshman Kylie Walker (69), sophomore Elle O’Reilly (70) and senior Jalyn Warren (73). Chloe Brown also played for the Falcons as an individual and carded a 76.
For Wilmot, freshman Payton Morton fired a 77, senior Maddy Toro carded a 79, junior Emma Schlagenhaft shot an 81, sophomore Julie Awe shot a 94 and senior Casey Christiansen shot a 103.
Central 176, Burlington 237
On Tuesday, the Falcons defeated the Demons in an SLC dual match at the Brighton Dale Red Pines Course.
Kylie Walker claimed medalist honors with a 39 for the Falcons, Kate Walker shot a 44, O’Reilly carded a 46, Lois shot a 47 and Warren had a 48.
Chloe Brown fired a 43 for Central to win JV medalist honors.
Union Grove 173, Wilmot 219
On Tuesday, the Broncos defeated the Panthers in an SLC dual match at the Ives Grove Links White Course.
Morton led the Panthers with a 51, Schlagenhaft shot a 54, Awe carded a 55 and Toro shot a 59.
Roberts fired a 39 to claim medalist honors for the Broncos.
Labor Day Couples Tournament
A Labor Day Couples Tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, at Spring Valley Country Club.
The tournament is open to golfers of all ages. Each two-person team must include one male and one female, and there are no age, residence or handicap restrictions. Tee times start at 10:30 a.m.
The format is 18-hole medal play. Holes 1-6 will be modified best ball (shamble and then best score made on each hole by either player), holes 7-12 will be alternate shot (one player tees off on even-numbered holes and the other on odd-numbered holes) and holes 13-18 will be a scramble (each player hits a shot, the best shot is selected then both players play the next shot from that position).
The entry fee is $20 per team and includes green fees and cart. Food has to be provided by each player. The entry deadline is Wednesday, and no credit cards will be accepted.
Entry blanks are available by emailing Mark Olsen at molsen2259@gmail.com. They are also available at Spring Valley, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course.
Hole-in-One
Beth Anderson aced the 95-yard, par-3 third hole at Kenosha Country Club on Tuesday.
It was witnessed by Dave Anderson.
Brat Stop Tour Championship
The Brat Stop Tour League held its championship on Wednesday at Shepherd’s Crook Golf Club in Zion, Ill.
George Rodis won the Tour Championship. The final four were Rodis, Rick Franzen, John Wermeling and Randy Dreifke. Keith Bosman is the Tour Commissioner.
