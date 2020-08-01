Golf notebook: Lynch wins Salute to Seniors tournament

A native of Kansas, Engle played golf at Bethany College and was the runner-up in the 2001 Kansas State Amateur Championship. Engle has dominated the Men’s County Open as of late, winning three straight titles, four of the last five and five of the last 12.

Earlier this summer, Engle reached the round of 16 in the WSGA Match Play Championship at The Club at Strawberry Creek.

Two other Kenosha residents also made the cut in the State Am, as Cameron Huss placed 62nd at 29-over 309 (78-76-77-78) and Todd Schaap tied for 66th at 31-over 311 (77-75-80-79).

Huss, a 2020 Tremper graduate, will play golf at the University of Wisconsin and as a junior in 2019 finished fifth in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament. Schaap, a six-time Men’s County Open champion, reached the quarterfinals this summer in the Match Play Championship.

Also in the State Am, Danny Sanicki of Menomonee Falls tied for 28th at 18-over 298 (77-73-75-73). Sanicki is a sophomore-to-be on the UW-Parkside men’s golf team.

Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls cruised to the State Am title with a dominant total of 6-under 274. He shot sub-70 in all four rounds, going 69-67-69-69. That was 10 shots better than Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Nate Thomson of Greendale, who tied for second at 4-over 284.