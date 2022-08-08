Golf: St. Joseph graduate Martin wins second career Kenosha County Open crown

Mark Olsen just couldn’t stay away from the event he loves.

After helping out with the annual Kenosha County Open golf tournament in the past, the 75-year-old Pleasant Prairie resident, longtime Central golf coach and former University of Wisconsin-Parkside golf coach simply couldn’t resist when Kenosha County officials asked him to help out with the Open again this summer.

The recent event, and the 70th annual, was the kf. Wealth Management Men’s County Open and took place on three courses from July 22-24: Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course in Kansasville, Spring Valley Country Club in Salem and Bristol Oaks Country Club in Bristol.

“I was realizing I was getting older, and the county took it over for a few years,” Olsen said. “This summer, things changed, and they knew I’d be interested.”

Olsen coached at Central for 54 years and has been retired for 34 years following his tenure at the high school.

This year’s tournament had plenty of local flavor. Despite a brief pause for about 45 minutes, Olsen said the weather was great for the 50 or so men’s players, ranging in age from teenagers to seasoned veterans.

One of those seasoned veterans was a past winner looking to see if he still had what it takes to win it all.

Cory Martin, a graduate of St. Joseph in 2001 who now lives in South Carolina, returned to the Open for the first time in nearly a decade and won for the first time since 2005.

Martin finished the weekend with a three-round total of 1-under par 213. It was his second Kenosha County Open win, and he was the only golfer under par for the tournament — earning $250 for his efforts.

Martin edged another formidable foe, Travis Engle, to win the Championship Flight by three strokes. Engle won four straight County Open titles from 2017-20. Martin shot an even-par 72 at Brighton Woods, which is considered the tournament’s toughest course, before firing an impressive 68 at Spring Valley.

This gave Martin a nice cushion. He was up five strokes on Engle and seven ahead of Michael Matteucci into the final round at Bristol Oaks.

After a bad shot on the 10th hole gave him only a one-stroke lead over Engle, Martin kicked things into overdrive. Martin birdied the next two holes and cruised to victory.

Engle finished second with a 216, and Matteucci took third with a 219. Luke Millhouse was fourth overall with a 226. Caleb Stinespring won the A Flight with a score of 237. The B Flight champion was Jason Barnhill with a 264.