Golf: Tremper graduate Cameron Huss keeps gaining confidence at UW, on amateur circuit

Tremper graduate Cameron Huss keeps getting more and more confident on the golf course, and he’s primed for another big summer on the amateur circuit.

And also a crack at qualifying for the U.S. Open.

But first, a brief interruption.

Having just finished a stellar sophomore season for the University of Wisconsin men’s golf team, Huss was at his summer apartment in Madison recently when he started feeling ill and throwing up frequently one night. The pain and the symptoms kept getting worse, so he asked his roommate to take him to the hospital.

Soon enough, out came Huss’ appendix.

Fortunately, he said Friday morning in a phone interview while convalescing from the surgery he had to remove the appendix last Saturday, he’s feeling much better and doesn’t expect a little case of appendicitis to get in the way of continuing to excel on the golf course.

“I’ve just slowly been getting better every day,” Huss said. “Just trying to do what I can to make sure I’m ready to go here in about a week.”

Strong season with Badgers

Huss had a great summer last year around the state, placing second in the prestigious Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, sixth in the State Amateur Championship and tying for 13th in the State Open.

So he was confident for his second year with the Badgers, and that only grew during the 2021 fall season.

Huss posted his first collegiate top-five finish in the Badger Invitational, tying for fifth with a 54-total of 2-under-par 214 at University Ridge in Verona. Huss then went on to finish a career-best second the next week at the Northern Illinois Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Ill., with a 54-hole career-low of 10-under 206.

Huss then fired a career-low 18-hole score of 66 at the Steelwood Collegiate Invite in Loxley, Ala., in late October.

For the 2021-22 season overall, including the spring, Huss logged six top-25 finishes and three top-five finishes and was named the Big Ten Golfer of the Week on Nov. 4.

He concluded his sophomore season by qualifying for a the NCAA Columbus Regional in Ohio in mid-May.

Huss said one big lesson he learned this last season is that you’re not always going to be playing your best golf, so you have to figure out a way to get around the course.

“Our fall season was a pretty big step for me,” Huss said Friday. “Three of the first four events, I had top-fives, so those were just big building blocks, and I learned a lot from those. Coming out into the spring, I kind of struggled a little bit. I feel like I was kind of maybe trying to be too perfect, and I kind of learned a lot from that.

“Going into the summer, I kind of talked to the coaches, too, and that was one of the big things. I’ve gotten to a stage where you don’t have to be perfect. If you don’t bring your best stuff, you can still get around under par.”

U.S. Open qualifier

Huss took those lessons into a U.S. Open local qualifier on May 11 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

With five qualifying spots available among 82 players, Huss fired a 2-under 70 to get into a playoff with fellow amateurs Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., a recent Marquette graduate, and Joaquin Diaz of Milwaukee.

Eichhorn birdied the first playoff hole to advance, but Huss lipped out his birdie putt and went to another playoff hole with Diaz. On that hole, Huss played it safe and made a par after Diaz hit his tee shot into a fairway bunker, so Huss advanced with the final qualifying spot.

He will now compete in a final U.S. Open qualifier on June 6 for a chance to advance to the U.S. Open from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., to play with the best golfers in the world.

“Last year was my first year doing U.S. Open qualifying, and I knew it was something in college I wanted to give a really good run at,” Huss said. “Last year, I didn’t bring my best gamer. I shot 74, and looking back at it, I was a lot more close in that round trying to get through than I thought I was.

“So this year, I just stayed patient and didn’t try to force anything. Made a couple pars early to settle down, and a couple putts started dropping, and before I knew it I was 6-under through 14 holes.”

Huss said Friday he hadn’t received his site yet for final U.S. Open qualifying, which is 36 holes, but he expects to be at either the Springfield (Ohio) Country Club or the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

In the final U.S. Open qualifier, Huss will likely be competing with PGA Tour professionals who aren’t exempt for the U.S. Open and have to qualify. It’ll take incredible golf for Huss to get near the top of the leaderboard, but either way, the experience will be invaluable.

“If I got paired with one of them (a PGA Tour pro), I would be focused on my own game, but at the same time, it would be hard to not watch a little bit and try and learn a little but, just seeing how they’re going about their business,” Huss said. “A lot those guys, too, this is their fourth, fifth, sixth time in those things, so they kind of know what they’re doing.”

Self-taught

One of the unique things about Huss’ game is that he’s basically self-taught.

Many golfers at Huss’ level have worked with private swing coaches for some time and grew up playing at private or exclusive clubs.

That hasn’t been Huss’ experience, and it still isn’t as of now. He doesn’t have a swing coach and instead relies on his coaches at Wisconsin, including head men’s golf coach Michael Wilson, to keep his swing refined and keep things simple.

“Coach Wilson, he knows that I’ve never had a coach, too, and he likes to keep it easy on me,” Huss said. “Just the basics, the fundamentals, alignment, set-up, grip, posture, all of that. We usually know if one of those gets off, that’s usually where we go back to.”

Huss also credited Friday morning lessons at Kenosha Country Club as a kid for helping him to learn swing basics. He said he certainly wouldn’t be averse to getting a private coach at some point down the line, but he just likes to keep things simple.

“I just kind of know right now that if I get my Trac Man (a digital swing analysis) numbers when I’m swinging it well, and if I’m not swinging it well go back to there and kind of find the issue, we can solve it from there,” Huss said.

Huss also said that when he first got into golf, his mom would drop him off at Petrifying Springs Golf Course, where he would play as much as he could during the day, often 36 holes.

“I wasn’t really a driving-range rat growing up, either,” Huss said. “It was more just play, play, play and kind if learn the game that way.”

Additionally, Huss said baseball was actually his No. 1 sport growing up, and he also stuck with basketball and became a key reserve guard on the Tremper boys team that advanced all the way to the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals in 2020 before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of this makes Huss something of an outlier in the golf world he inhabits now.

“A lot of my friends from all over the place, they grew up at nice clubs and they had coaches who were instructing them,” Huss said. “I kind of feel like I took what I had, and I made the most out of it, for sure.

“I kind of like that I came up that way. Just playing on public golf (courses), it kind of makes you appreciate, now with all the great courses we play, how lucky we are.”

Huss, who’s majoring in consumer behavior and marketplace studies and has two years of eligibility left at UW, plans to stick to mainly the same summer schedule he did last year, with the final U.S. Open qualifier also in the mix this year. He said he also plans to compete in qualifying for this year’s U.S. Amateur Championship, scheduled for Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arecola Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

“It was a big step, like I said, last fall confidence-wise just to go out there and play some good golf,” Huss said. “Now that I can play with these guys at this level, when I tee it up, it’s kind of bringing to every tournament the mindset that you’re actually out there to win, not just place a good finish.

“When you get a little bit off, then your good golf is still around the top. And then when you play really good, you have a chance to win on the final day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.