Golf: Women's County Open returns this weekend to Washington Park, features NAMI fundraiser, raffle prizes

Even golf, a sport that features open spaces, social distance and plenty of fresh air and beautiful, natural landscape, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just ask Roxane Kriederman.

The Kenosha native has been playing golf for a few decades now, and she absolutely loves it. It’s her escape.

So when she found out her high school friend Ellen Bothe started a tournament — just for women — inviting any woman from the entire county, she was on board.

Roxane and Ellen have played in the Women’s Kenosha County Open for around 20 years, until 2020 hit.

The event was canceled due to the pandemic, and it didn’t come back in 2021.

So Roxane and 12 other committee members are trying to keep the Open alive, and they were successful this summer.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course will host the Kenosha County Open, and Friederman couldn’t be more thrilled to continue her friend’s tradition.

“Ellen Bothe started this tournament/fundraiser years ago,” Friederman said Wednesday. “When she stopped running the event, Jill Olbrys ran the event for a couple years. Muni golf course then sponsored the golf tournament for a year or two, then this group of ladies (13 committee members) decided to give it a try.”

“Our group is trying to keep Ellen’s vision alive. It’s a competitive golf tournament along with a fundraiser. Most golf outings are either one or the other. I think what brings lady golfers back is the uniqueness of the combined event, our committee’s motto, “Playing it Forward,” and just a fun opportunity for ladies to play golf at our great city course.”

What better way to celebrate a 100th anniversary for the “Muni” course, which reaches the century mark this year.

And what better organization for the event’s fundraiser than the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)?

“Our committee put together a list of notable organizations in the Kenosha community, and after a vote by the committee members, NAMI was selected,” Friederman said. “NAMI relies on the generosity of donations so we have been energized to raise funds for their programs. NAMI will be at our awards banquet on Sunday, and all the lady golfers will be able to hear, first-hand, what an important organization this is to the local area. Also, The Exchange Club of Kenosha is assisting our committee in sponsoring this event. Through the volunteer efforts of Exchange Club members, they have been inspiring their communities to become better places to live through projects in Americanism, Community Service, youth programs and their National Project—the prevention of child abuse.”

Janet Garren is the only returning champion playing in this year’s tournament, so the field is pretty wide open.

The event will feature about half of the number of participants from a decade or so ago, but Friderman and her crew are eager to turn this back into a must-play annual experience for city golf lovers.

“The tournament is competitive and this year we have 46 golfers playing in Championship, A, B, and C flights,” Friederman said. “The course is a nine-hole course, but we play 18 holes each day.”

“And then we also have fun at the 19th Hole on Saturday after our first 18 holes of golf. This year, The Beer Gardens, is hosting the 19th Hole and we will have raffles and other fun ways to raise money for NAMI. Then on Sunday, after golf, we will have a banquet (at The Beer Gardens) to award the winners their metals.”

Golfers in each division will win an engraved metal for first, second and third places.

The winners of each division will also win free entry to next year’s tournament. All golfers can win prizes for event holes (longest drive, longest putt, etc), raffles, and other fundraising at the 19th hole on Saturday after golf.

The awards banquet is set for Sunday.

Friederman, who learned the game from her husband after her softball playing days were done, said this event has always been special.

She said when it first started in the early 2000s, there was a waiting list to play.

This year, she is simply happy the event is back.

And she wants to make sure it never goes away again.

“Goals are to have an efficient, well-run tournament, watch some awesome lady golfers, raise lots of money for NAMI, have great weather, and enjoy time with great friends and family,” Friederman added.