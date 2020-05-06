Central golfer reaping big-time rewards

And on the course, where Goldstein helped Central to back-to-back WIAA State Team Tournaments, he was able to pick up some useful tips along the way just by watching other golfers.

“You get to see different golfers of all different skills levels, and instead of being truly in the action like you are when you’re golfing, you get to learn from people and see mistakes through a different point of view that you wouldn’t see playing yourself,” he said. “You get to see the do’s and don’ts and kind of the things that work.”

Goldstein made the difficult decision a year ago to skip most of his junior season with the golf team to focus more on putting himself into position to earn the scholarship.

And that meant dialing in with his academics, while also working at the country club six days a week once the school year ended.

As it turned out, the sacrifice was more than worth it.

“I did that with hopes of focusing on my academics and really get my grades in order,” he said. “I really tried to focus on putting my best foot forward to trying to get the Evans Scholarship.”