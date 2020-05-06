Central golfer reaping big-time rewards

The prestigious Evans Caddie Scholarship already has given one member of the Goldstein family a head start on his college career.
And now there’s another.
Central’s Gavin Goldstein, who would be nearing the end of the spring golf season without the global pandemic in play, recently was named as a scholarship recipient, which is given annually to caddies throughout the country.
The full academic scholarship provides tuition, room and board to each recipient. Since the nonprofit foundation was formed in 1930, more than 11,000 caddies have been awarded a scholarship.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I’m truly thankful to be awarded the Evans Scholarship,” Goldstein said. “It’s truly a life-changing experience for not only me, but for my family. It really gives me a head start on life.”
Goldstein’s older brother, Corey, earned the same scholarship 13 years ago. Corey Goldstein, a Tremper graduate, went on to UW-Madison, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
Following in his brother’s footsteps makes his own scholarship even more special, Gavin Goldstein said.
“He’s somebody I’ve looked up to my whole life,” Gavin said. “He’s been a role model since I was a little kid, whether it was shooting baskets in the backyard, teaching me how to do a crossover or helping me with my golf game.
“... He’s not only my brother and role model, but he’s one of my best friends. He’s somebody I can turn to whenever I need anything. He’s set a blueprint for me to follow.”
Gavin, who is headed to the University of Kansas in the fall, where he’ll study finance, has been a consistent figure in the caddying schedule the past five years at Big Foot Country Club.
He thanked a trio from the club — head golf professional Carsten VanVuren and assistant professionals Ryan Scheve and Joe Scherer — for providing him the opportunity to hone his craft.
“They’ve helped me (a lot) along the way, and I’m thankful for the impact they’ve had on me,” Goldstein said.
Lessons learned
Working as a caddie taught Goldstein a number of valuable skills, but not just on the golf course, he said.
“I knew the game a lot, because I played the game my whole life,” he said. “But you’re caddying for CEOs and successful businessmen and women of the world, so it’s a little overwhelming when you first start off, but once you get familiar with (the job), it’s really a tremendous gig.
“You get to build relationships with a bunch of these successful men and women. I’ve gotten multiple internship opportunities. Having another job in high school wouldn’t have given me those opportunities.”
And on the course, where Goldstein helped Central to back-to-back WIAA State Team Tournaments, he was able to pick up some useful tips along the way just by watching other golfers.
“You get to see different golfers of all different skills levels, and instead of being truly in the action like you are when you’re golfing, you get to learn from people and see mistakes through a different point of view that you wouldn’t see playing yourself,” he said. “You get to see the do’s and don’ts and kind of the things that work.”
Goldstein made the difficult decision a year ago to skip most of his junior season with the golf team to focus more on putting himself into position to earn the scholarship.
And that meant dialing in with his academics, while also working at the country club six days a week once the school year ended.
As it turned out, the sacrifice was more than worth it.
“I did that with hopes of focusing on my academics and really get my grades in order,” he said. “I really tried to focus on putting my best foot forward to trying to get the Evans Scholarship.”
Not only did he do that, but Goldstein’s efforts at the country club allowed him to break the all-time caddie record for the most rounds in a season at 93.
And at five to seven miles a round, that’s a whole lot of steps.
“It was good to get a little exercise and enjoy the sunshine,” Goldstein said.
Fond memories
Goldstein reflected a bit on his high school career, which started with a bang when he earned a spot on the Central varsity team as a freshman.
And both years ended at the state team tournament, including his sophomore season when the Falcons put everything together in just the nick of time.
The team his freshman year lost some key seniors, but Goldstein knew the following year’s squad had the potential for a return trip.
“It just started to click,” he said. “We didn’t play our best at the regional and just barely qualified for the sectional. All of a sudden, it just clicked, and we played really good golf.”
Goldstein said Central coach Mark Olsen, who has known the family for many years, played a key role in his development.
“He’s been a mentor for me for years,” Goldstein said.
Olsen was excited to learn that Goldstein had earned the scholarship.
“I am extremely proud of Gavin and the work he put in to win this scholarship,” Olsen said. “Even though he turned his attention to what he needed to do to win the Evans Scholarship his junior year and his progress on the golf course was minimal he continued to help us whenever his schedule permitted, and he certainly excelled in the classroom.
“This was a difficult decision for him, and it will pay off in the end.”
Goldstein also credited many others, including his parents, Gregg and Rachelle, grandparents Jerry and Kathy Alby, and a trio of teachers at Central.
The educators who played a key role included Brent Mansky, Thomas Neave and Paul Schimelfenyg.
“They’ve all had a huge impact on me in my high school career,” Goldstein said.
Difficult situation
The current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 have been disappointing, Goldstein said, but he’s taking everything in stride with an eye on the future.
And at this point, that’s all anybody can do.
“It’s been a tough pill to swallow,” he said. “As a senior in high school, you build up the last couple years to enjoy those last couple memories with your friends and family, going through graduation, prom and all those fun things.
“It’s a terrible experience and a terrible thing to go through, but it’s a good learning experience and something we’ll be able to take with us the rest of our lives that someday our grandkids will ask us about. It’s a big piece of history.”
And as for golf? That’s a lifetime activity he’ll always enjoy, but now his focus is solely on academics and college.
But he’ll certainly take plenty of lessons he learned on the course moving forward.
“The game of golf has just me you have to be patient,” Goldstein said. “Just because you plant the seeds today doesn’t mean you’ll be able to eat the fruits tomorrow. It’s going to take a while. You just have to be patient and you’ll reap the rewards.”
