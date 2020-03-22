Gone Fishin': A time of transition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Bill's Best Bets

This transition time, so to speak, is a good time for serious walleye fishermen to make advance reservations to popular areas with a good, productive fishery. Examples include North Dakota, Devil's Lake in Baraboo, Lake Erie at Port Clinton, Ohio, Saginaw Bay on Lake Ontario, Bay de Noc at Kipling, Mich., and at De Pere where the Fox River flows into Green Bay.

Your best bet will be to keep a close watch on current weather conditions, and always phone ahead before hitting the road. The Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers have also traditionally been good producers of walleye for avid fishermen.

At the Lake Michigan shoreline from Milwaukee to Chicago, the overall bite is starting to pick up. Your best bet will be to monitor the wind direction daily and try to get to the shoreline as the weather and your fishing time permit.

Presently, the bite is brown trout from Kenosha to Milwaukee. From piers in Chicago, diehard fishermen are hooking up with coho salmon casting spoons and power-lining with bait. I'm speculating that with fair weather conditions, the coho salmon could be in the Kenosha area of Lake Michigan as early as next week.