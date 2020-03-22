Gone Fishin': A time of transition

The wisdom of fishing with a brand-new lure to attract fish does not always hold true.
Recently, however, John Jacobson made a good call to try a brand-new lure, which also helped myself in the quest for brown trout and northern pike from deep inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan. John's choice was a "Shad Rap" and my selection was a pearl tube jig.
Shoreline fishermen at Lake Michigan soaking spawn also had brown trout tugging on the other end of the line from time to time.
The new calendar year has also brought us fishermen a time of change.
I strongly suggest that any angler hoping to wet a line in Wisconsin waters — either boundary, inland or Lake Michigan — should read the new 2020-21 Fishing Regulation Book. These are important. Historic changes that most fishermen have never seen over the last 50 years mean that most fishermen will need to change their strategies and how they view this recreational sport.
The 2020 Spring Hearings will also take place on Monday, April 13, starting at 7 p.m. The nearest location is the County Service Building on the northeast corner of Highways 50 and 45.
I'm told that all locations can be found on the DNR website at https://dnr.wi.gov/about/wcc/. There will also be a live link available when the meetings start, and it will be open for 72 hours.
Bill's Best Bets
This transition time, so to speak, is a good time for serious walleye fishermen to make advance reservations to popular areas with a good, productive fishery. Examples include North Dakota, Devil's Lake in Baraboo, Lake Erie at Port Clinton, Ohio, Saginaw Bay on Lake Ontario, Bay de Noc at Kipling, Mich., and at De Pere where the Fox River flows into Green Bay.
Your best bet will be to keep a close watch on current weather conditions, and always phone ahead before hitting the road. The Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers have also traditionally been good producers of walleye for avid fishermen.
At the Lake Michigan shoreline from Milwaukee to Chicago, the overall bite is starting to pick up. Your best bet will be to monitor the wind direction daily and try to get to the shoreline as the weather and your fishing time permit.
Presently, the bite is brown trout from Kenosha to Milwaukee. From piers in Chicago, diehard fishermen are hooking up with coho salmon casting spoons and power-lining with bait. I'm speculating that with fair weather conditions, the coho salmon could be in the Kenosha area of Lake Michigan as early as next week.
The panfish bite from Kenosha County inland lakes continues to be spotty, but it changes from day to day. The recent rains could very well jumpstart the panfish bite, and the upcoming week looks very promising to locate some bluegill or crappie. Waxworms, spikes, red worms and small minnows are all good baits to attract panfish.
Good luck, and take a kid fishing!
