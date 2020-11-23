Gone Fishin': Adjusting for colder weather

There are still fair numbers of brown and rainbow trout inside the Kenosha harbor basin at this time.

Recently, Hank Martinelli Sr. and myself counted an even dozen in less than two hours of fishing that had surfaced near the west shoreline of the harbor.

A recent cold front slowed the panfish bite, and at numerous locations the panfish scattered to the deeper holes and dropoffs. When this takes place, you may think the fish have just stopped feeding. No, they have just become scattered, and although you may need the help of an electronic fish locator/depth finder, once you locate a concentration of fish, you should find them cooperative.

I already have rumored information from other anglers that the fish are on the move. Fishermen are coming back with stories of fair to good panfishing at one spot, but on a return trip have found the fish gone and replaced with small fries.

I also had a chance meeting with other anglers that shared with me that they are using live sucker minnows for bait, drifting the minnows below a large bobber and either trolling slowly or using the wind to drift fish.

Bill’s best bets