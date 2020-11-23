Gone Fishin': Adjusting for colder weather

There are still fair numbers of brown and rainbow trout inside the Kenosha harbor basin at this time.
Recently, Hank Martinelli Sr. and myself counted an even dozen in less than two hours of fishing that had surfaced near the west shoreline of the harbor.
A recent cold front slowed the panfish bite, and at numerous locations the panfish scattered to the deeper holes and dropoffs. When this takes place, you may think the fish have just stopped feeding. No, they have just become scattered, and although you may need the help of an electronic fish locator/depth finder, once you locate a concentration of fish, you should find them cooperative.
I already have rumored information from other anglers that the fish are on the move. Fishermen are coming back with stories of fair to good panfishing at one spot, but on a return trip have found the fish gone and replaced with small fries.
I also had a chance meeting with other anglers that shared with me that they are using live sucker minnows for bait, drifting the minnows below a large bobber and either trolling slowly or using the wind to drift fish.
Bill’s best bets
The calendar has moved along far enough now that pole guides will ice up at this time during the low- light hours of the day or night. I suggest to try and fish during the midday hours at this time, as there is also a good chance the fish will be more active with the arrival of the warm rays from the sun.
When ice builds in the guides of your pole, you also may want to try some bobber fishing or working your bait or lure in a vertical motion if the depth of the water is compatible to the area you’re fishing. If fishing from a boat, you can always move to trolling. If you do, I suggest to change your trolling speeds frequently.
The best baits if bobber fishing for panfish at this time will be waxworms or small live minnows. If you’ll be going for larger gamefish, I suggest larger live minnows about four to eight inches in length. Lunker-sized northern pike or muskie, however, may prefer a live minnow 10 inches or longer.
When going for trout or salmon inside protected harbor areas at Lake Michigan, you can try spawn either by itself or in a sac, or a live medium-sized minnow. You can also cast artificial lures such as spoons, spinners and tube jigs, and attach a waxworm or minnow to the hook barb of any lure to enhance the attraction of your offering.
Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest when on the water and take a kid fishing!
