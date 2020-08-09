Gone Fishin': August a hot and busy month

During August, I’ve learned that because of the changes that take place — especially to water temperatures and oxygen levels — the fish in our inland lakes, rivers and the Great Lakes move frequently, and not always to shallower depths.
To keep a long story short, for example, at Lake Michigan during August it’s not uncommon to drive a large boat out to depths of 300 feet or greater to locate salmon and trout. These depths work out to be about 17 miles east of the port of Kenosha.
Fortunately, fishermen don’t need to travel that distance to locate fish on Kenosha County’s inland lakes.
I suggest working the deep side of the dropoffs during the daylight hours and on top of the dropoffs in a shallower depth during the low-light periods of the day, morning and evening before and after sundown.
I’m hoping the recent northeast winds won’t slow the recent bite that was spiked from the west winds that cooled near-shoreline waters. Fishermen were starting to get follows, and I had a brief hookup after sundown recently, although I didn’t see the fish that hit the “jerk” bait I was casting.
The trout bite is still very slow, and I’m afraid it may subside until the near-shore waters cool down again.
Bills best bets
Fishing conditions change frequently along the shorelines at Lake Michigan.
If you have the time, you should always try to double-check wind direction, water clarity and the temperature of the water at the surface and on the bottom. Just last week inside the Kenosha harbor, for example, the water temperature at the surface was 75 degrees, but on the harbor bottom it was a cool 55. Most salmon and trout prefer the 55-degree water temperatures.
Recently, John Jacobson was casting a green/white KastMaster spoon and working the lure just above the harbor bottom during a low-light period when a brown trout hit the spoon. The trout was landed and was a surprising 21 pounds. Good fishing, John!
This time of year, fishing from a boat is almost a must, and you should find panfish and bass suspended along the deep outside edge of the weed line. From the shorelines, you’ll need to find an accessible pier or areas near beaches that offer access to wade and fish.
Waxworms are a favorite bait for bluegill, although redworms or nightcrawler worms will also attract most fish. Small live minnows will attract crappie, bass and yellow perch.
Take note: August is very busy on most waters with fishermen and non-fishermen, so be courteous to all and also practice safety measures and good judgement.
Good luck, take a kid fishing and wear your life vest!
Red Witch ready to sail
Red Witch ready to set sail
ship7.jpg
ship13.jfif
ship14.jfif
ship16.jfif
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
ship15
TALL SHIPS PARADE OF SAIL
Tall ship Red Witch
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
RED WITCH SUNSET
Feature photo
SNAPSHOT ANDREW SADOCK
SNAPSHOT ANDREW SADOCK
fun3
Andrew Sadock
Red Witch
Red Witch
Erik on Red Witch with captain
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
Red Witch
TALL SHIP RED WITCH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!