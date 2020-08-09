Gone Fishin': August a hot and busy month

Fishing conditions change frequently along the shorelines at Lake Michigan.

If you have the time, you should always try to double-check wind direction, water clarity and the temperature of the water at the surface and on the bottom. Just last week inside the Kenosha harbor, for example, the water temperature at the surface was 75 degrees, but on the harbor bottom it was a cool 55. Most salmon and trout prefer the 55-degree water temperatures.

Recently, John Jacobson was casting a green/white KastMaster spoon and working the lure just above the harbor bottom during a low-light period when a brown trout hit the spoon. The trout was landed and was a surprising 21 pounds. Good fishing, John!

This time of year, fishing from a boat is almost a must, and you should find panfish and bass suspended along the deep outside edge of the weed line. From the shorelines, you’ll need to find an accessible pier or areas near beaches that offer access to wade and fish.

Waxworms are a favorite bait for bluegill, although redworms or nightcrawler worms will also attract most fish. Small live minnows will attract crappie, bass and yellow perch.