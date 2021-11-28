Gone Fishin': Be ready to fish on both open water and on the ice

The weekend after Thanksgiving is always weather dependent in determining whether you’ll be fishing in open water or on the ice.

Open water for me this time of year usually means some river fishing for walleye, either on the lower Wisconsin River in Columbia County or on the Fox River where it flows into Lake Winnebago at the city of Oshkosh in Winnebago County. Again, if the weather changes abruptly, I just stay home.

I usually find fish at these locations, although it’s also important to be assured of good driving conditions to get there. If the weather turns exceptionally cold, I’ll phone ahead to bait shops at Fox Lake in Dodge County or to Lake Wisconsin for ice fishing reports. You need to be ready to fish both open and hard water at this time.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I got some bites from brown trout that hit during the early afternoon hours. I was casting and swimming a pearl-colored tube jig about 12 feet below the water’s surface, away from the shoreline. I worked the jig with a light twitching motion while also reeling the line in with a steady speed.

I also fished during the low-light periods of the day, with no success. The trout liked the warmth of the day.

Trout and northern pike were also hitting crankbaits inside the harbors at Milwaukee, where avid angler Gunter Kehrhahn recently landed and released a 41-inch-long northern that hit a crankbait. Gunter added that a few brown trout were also nosing the crankbait lures during his outing.

Brown and a few rainbow trout are also still hitting spawn sacs drifted below a bobber in the Root River at Racine, near the Yacht Club and inside the main harbor.

Bill’s best bets

This is Wisconsin, so fast-changing weather conditions have warranted fishermen to be ready to fish both on the ice and in open water at this time.

I do not suggest that anyone walk onto any ice cover at this time, as thin ice can fool anyone. I know a lot of fishermen are itching to get out on the ice, and rumors of anglers fishing on the ice will start going around as air temperatures dip into the 20s.

A good bet at this time is to double-check with local bait shops and sporting goods shops for any up-to-date ice conditions and seminars on ice fishing. The seminars are helpful with new information on clothing for the outdoors and any hot new lures made just for fishing through the ice.

As for the fishing at this time, I suggest to try open water as the weather permits and to stay off the ice on waters in southern Wisconsin counties and northern Illinois, too.

The brown and rainbow trout are still biting in the harbors at Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee. The overall bite is hit-or- miss and just enough to keep diehard fishermen coming back. It’s also a sure bet to dress in warm outer clothes, too.

Stay safe and don’t push it in the cold air. The cold can fool a fisherman, too. Take frequent breaks to warm up. Stay safe and take a kid fishing!

