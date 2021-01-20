Gone fishin': Bite improving, but ice still thin

Here in southeastern Wisconsin — when most ice fishermen are gearing up and starting to practice upcoming fish derbies — our ice cover is still not uniform for the most part, being anywhere from one to six inches in thickness on most inland lakes and ponds.
This is frustrating, and one needs to use extra fishing time to constantly do an ice check for thickness using an ice bar.
This being said, there are more and more fishermen getting out on the ice, and many are still locating good concentrations of panfish, with predator fish mixed in.
Now that numerous fishermen are able to move from the shallows on the ice, some good-sized predator fish were iced recently on our local inland lakes. I suggest to learn where there are profound drop-offs in the lakes you intend to fish, then look for the green weed lines along these drop-offs on both the deep side and the shallow side of the drop-off.
These areas are the avenues, so to speak, the fish will use to travel back to and from deep water to the shallows, and vice versa, looking for the best possible oxygen levels and food. Locating and fishing these areas will help you to locate fish in most, if not all, waters.
Another style that will also help you find fish is to experiment frequently with your technique and with your lures and live bait. The fish are changing all the time, and you may be surprised with a good bite if you change up more often with your locations and techniques.
Bill’s best bets
The fish are still biting, and although I still do not suggest to fish or walk on any main lake areas and deep holes, groups of ice fishermen can be observed along most protected shorelines and back bays.
You may want to bring your binoculars with you, and I suggest to take a good look to see which fishermen are doing the most pulling of the fishing pole. I suggest to fish along the outside edges of these fishermen and not too far away. At times, the bite is better away from the crowd, and you should experiment in these areas.
The usual live baits are getting action, too, like waxworms, spikes, grubs and small live minnows.
The latest challenge has been finding a parking space at numerous inland lakes. Just the other day, for example, all three parking areas at Eagle Lake in Racine County were full. The overall bite has been steady recently, although most fish have been on the small side of the scale.
The Lake Michigan bite inside protected harbors has also been a little better recently. The northern have been biting the best during the first hours of daylight, while the trout bite has been during the midday hours and just before nightfall. Medium-sized minnows have been working best for the northern, and it’s been a mixed bite for the trout, with minnows working one day and tube jigs or spoons working when the minnow is slow.
Recent ice conditions remain unpredictable. Some areas are good with five inches or more of ice cover. In other areas, especially away from the shorelines, the ice does gets very thin. I suggest to stay with the crowd and stay on established trails.
Stay safe, use good judgement and take a kid fishing!