Gone fishin': Bite improving, but ice still thin

Here in southeastern Wisconsin — when most ice fishermen are gearing up and starting to practice upcoming fish derbies — our ice cover is still not uniform for the most part, being anywhere from one to six inches in thickness on most inland lakes and ponds.

This is frustrating, and one needs to use extra fishing time to constantly do an ice check for thickness using an ice bar.

This being said, there are more and more fishermen getting out on the ice, and many are still locating good concentrations of panfish, with predator fish mixed in.

Now that numerous fishermen are able to move from the shallows on the ice, some good-sized predator fish were iced recently on our local inland lakes. I suggest to learn where there are profound drop-offs in the lakes you intend to fish, then look for the green weed lines along these drop-offs on both the deep side and the shallow side of the drop-off.

These areas are the avenues, so to speak, the fish will use to travel back to and from deep water to the shallows, and vice versa, looking for the best possible oxygen levels and food. Locating and fishing these areas will help you to locate fish in most, if not all, waters.