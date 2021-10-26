Gone Fishin': Bluegill continue to bite

Bluegill continue to bite, although many of the larger fish are still suspended near the lake bottoms and are a challenge to locate.
Recently Ken “Big Boots” Fredrickson shared with me that he found a fair number of hand-sized bluegill along deep weed lines in about 30 feet of water at Geneva Lake.
This does not surprise me for this time of year.
During one past outing, we found the bluegill just by chance, thanks to another fisherman whom we observed pulling up fish that turned out to also be near a lake bottom in about 45 feet of water. This is also tricky, pulling panfish from these depths.
When you feel a fish on your bait, you need to take up any slack line and reel also at the same time. Do not wait for another tug! You will miss the fish. This takes a few misses before you get the rhythm. You need to be working the bait all of the time. These techniques will also work in most depths on any lake and river.
When the panfish bite slows, depending on the lake you are on, you can move to shallow weed lines in about six to 10 feet of water. I have always gotten hits from largemouth bass and northern pike casting a yellow colored hair jig about one-quarter ounce in weight and hopping this lure through the tops of the weed line, along the outside and the inside edge of the weed line.
When you cast over the top side of a weed bed, you will need to retrieve fast and go a little slower in areas that are less thick. If you are away from the weed bed, and you know there is sand grass on the bottom, you can let the lure sink all the way to the bottom and then hop the lure along this area. You could attract just about any fish in the lake fishing this technique, and this will also work for you in most waters, too. Yes, you should also be able to experiment with different color schemes, too.
Bill’s best bets
Spawn sacs, or spawn on a medium-sized hook, and either drifted below a bobber or along the lake bottom is still a good bet to try and entice a trout or salmon to a bite.
Medium-sized live minnows are also starting to attract trout and an occasional northern. You also might want to set up with a waxworm on a tube jig, which might get attention from both a salmon or trout. Crankbaits, both deep divers and suspending baits are also still attracting fish.
On the inland lakes for panfish, you can set up your presentation like you are fishing on the Ice. Keep your presentations small, and use live bait whenever you can.
Drifting your bait beneath a bobber is also a good bet at this time. The bobber will slow the action of your bait, and this is all you may need to get a fish to chase. If you are familiar with your crappie areas, this is also a good time to drift fish from a boat with small minnows or Waxworms to try and get follows from the crappie.
You may also get a multi-species bite using this technique, so be ready for that tug. These techniques will also work from the shorelines, if you can get close enough to some deep water with some weeds close by. Good fishing!
Stay safe, wear your life vest when on the water, and take a kid fishing.