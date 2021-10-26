Gone Fishin': Bluegill continue to bite

When you cast over the top side of a weed bed, you will need to retrieve fast and go a little slower in areas that are less thick. If you are away from the weed bed, and you know there is sand grass on the bottom, you can let the lure sink all the way to the bottom and then hop the lure along this area. You could attract just about any fish in the lake fishing this technique, and this will also work for you in most waters, too. Yes, you should also be able to experiment with different color schemes, too.

Bill’s best bets

Spawn sacs, or spawn on a medium-sized hook, and either drifted below a bobber or along the lake bottom is still a good bet to try and entice a trout or salmon to a bite.

Medium-sized live minnows are also starting to attract trout and an occasional northern. You also might want to set up with a waxworm on a tube jig, which might get attention from both a salmon or trout. Crankbaits, both deep divers and suspending baits are also still attracting fish.

On the inland lakes for panfish, you can set up your presentation like you are fishing on the Ice. Keep your presentations small, and use live bait whenever you can.