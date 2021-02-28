Gone fishin': Busy as can be on the ice

Ice fishermen are filling up certain areas on our inland lakes and creating little cities.
Indeed, the fishing pressure has been steady despite heavily snow-covered areas on lakes and ponds. Trails made from snowmobile and ATV traffic on the frozen lakes are being used as sidewalks by fishermen working their way along the slush and drifted snow.
Northern pike are biting, and fishermen setting up with live bait near weed lines and dropoffs are getting flags during the morning hours of the day, though I also like the last hours of the day to fish, just before and after sundown. The bluegill and crappie bite has been hit or miss for most fishermen, although at times anglers are locating small to fair numbers of fish along the edges and pockets of the green weed lines.
The deeper holes are also starting to hold suspended fish during the low-light periods of the day. Smaller fish seem to be near the bottom at this time, and many larger fish are being found suspended off the lake bottom.
I suggest to watch your electronic fish locator/depth finder often to help you stay in the strike zones. If you do not use a fish locator, then I suggest to move your bait or lure frequently up or down a number of feet, or try working two lines at different depths.
Bill’s best bets
I like fishing areas along the green weed beds in depths of about four feet out to about 15 feet, although I will also at times try depths out to about 25 feet or deeper when looking for yellow perch or suspended fish.
I also suggest to watch and talk with other fishermen as to where the best bite might be located and also to get the best directions of travel to and from the ice and snow. You also may want to consider traveling north or west to lakes that have received less snow cover or have an easy access to fishing Areas.
Ice fishing has become extra challenging with extra snow, and most lakes also now have an average ice cover of about 15 inches thick.
The overall bite is still on the slow side, and I suggest to fish areas you are familiar with. When you find the fish, start making extra holes in a wide circle or straight line, depending on your preference to set up along a weed line or dropoff.
I will also try to find holes already made, especially if I’m familiar with the spot. I prefer to make one hole on the shallow side of a weed line and one hole on the deep side and also try to locate a pocket somewhere in between the weeds.
I use waxworms or spikes for the bluegill, although a few crappie and perch will also hit these live baits, and I will also use small live minnows for the crappie and perch. I also suggest for you to try a variety of of small plastic baits and small spoons, experimenting with different colors and baits with glow-in-the- dark features.
I suggest that if you plan to fish inside the harbor at Lake Michigan to use extra caution. I also suggest to watch close as to where other fishermen are entering and exiting from the ice and to stay on proven trails.
Live minnows on tip-ups are getting hits from time to time. Spawn-sacs and fishermen working tube jigs and small spoons are also getting hits. But the overall bite is slow, so I suggest to make frequent trips to these areas if you can.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!