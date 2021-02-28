Gone fishin': Busy as can be on the ice

I also suggest to watch and talk with other fishermen as to where the best bite might be located and also to get the best directions of travel to and from the ice and snow. You also may want to consider traveling north or west to lakes that have received less snow cover or have an easy access to fishing Areas.

Ice fishing has become extra challenging with extra snow, and most lakes also now have an average ice cover of about 15 inches thick.

The overall bite is still on the slow side, and I suggest to fish areas you are familiar with. When you find the fish, start making extra holes in a wide circle or straight line, depending on your preference to set up along a weed line or dropoff.

I will also try to find holes already made, especially if I’m familiar with the spot. I prefer to make one hole on the shallow side of a weed line and one hole on the deep side and also try to locate a pocket somewhere in between the weeds.

I use waxworms or spikes for the bluegill, although a few crappie and perch will also hit these live baits, and I will also use small live minnows for the crappie and perch. I also suggest for you to try a variety of of small plastic baits and small spoons, experimenting with different colors and baits with glow-in-the- dark features.