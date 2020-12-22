Gone Fishin': Caution comes first on the ice

The first ice is the hardest ice of the winter season, but this first ice cover can also be dangerous if you misread the thickness and walk onto skim ice thinking it's thick ice. Hopefully our inland lakes and ponds receive a four-inch cover of ice before we get a snow cover.

When entering onto first ice, you'll first want to check the thickness using some style of ice bar to chisel the ice. A rule of thumb is to take a good whack first, and if the bar passes through the ice with one chop, the ice is way too thin.

You'll want to make at least three to four chops before moving further out, and you should check the ice thickness about every 10 feet. Most ice bars will chop about one half to one inch with each chop. Use good judgement!

When you chop a hole, check to make sure there is no water coming up around your boots. When water starts moving up around your boots, that usually means the ice in that spot is sinking, and you should slowly back away or get off the ice. If you do not feel comfortable walking on any ice cover, do not enter onto the ice.

You also want walk lightly on first ice and slide your steps if you can, and also keep about a six-foot distance apart when fishing, too.