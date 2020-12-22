Gone Fishin': Caution comes first on the ice

The first ice is the hardest ice of the winter season, but this first ice cover can also be dangerous if you misread the thickness and walk onto skim ice thinking it's thick ice. Hopefully our inland lakes and ponds receive a four-inch cover of ice before we get a snow cover.
When entering onto first ice, you'll first want to check the thickness using some style of ice bar to chisel the ice. A rule of thumb is to take a good whack first, and if the bar passes through the ice with one chop, the ice is way too thin.
You'll want to make at least three to four chops before moving further out, and you should check the ice thickness about every 10 feet. Most ice bars will chop about one half to one inch with each chop. Use good judgement!
When you chop a hole, check to make sure there is no water coming up around your boots. When water starts moving up around your boots, that usually means the ice in that spot is sinking, and you should slowly back away or get off the ice. If you do not feel comfortable walking on any ice cover, do not enter onto the ice.
You also want walk lightly on first ice and slide your steps if you can, and also keep about a six-foot distance apart when fishing, too.
Yes, first ice can be scary looking, although the presence of cracks without water is just expansion cracks. Still, you should double check these areas with a chop of the ice bar.
One note: Local ice cover on Kenosha County inland lakes is still dangerously thin, with many areas of open water. The only inland ice fishing I have recently heard about is coming on backwater near shoreline areas north of Madison, and I suggest to phone ahead first to bait shops local to these areas before you head out.
The Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan, meanwhile, has been busy recently with a trout bite. Despite the recent adverse weather conditions and a blast of winter air, rainbow trout and brown trout are still hitting small spoons, along with bait and tube jigs tipped with a waxworm and medium-sized live minnows. The challenge has been the floating skim ice that clogs the open fishing areas from time to time.
Bill's best bets
I strongly suggest to double check with local bait shops and other fishermen before you head out to try and fish on any available ice cover here in southeastern Wisconsin. Ice fishermen may have better luck finding ice thick enough to walk on in our central and northern Wisconsin counties at this time.
I'm also itching to get onto some ice to fish, but it's just too risky to chance thin ice. The fish are always here. Practice good judgement, use the buddy system and always have a backup plan to move if need be.
Merry Christmas, everyone! Keep your open-water equipment close by, too. We may be going back to open water before the passage of the next cold front.