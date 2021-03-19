Gone fishin': Changing weather means more open water

Fast-changing weather conditions have brought out open-water anglers to ice-free shorelines, along with a few fishermen with small boats.
The main harbor basin was busy last week with fishermen casting crankbaits and small spoons and soaking spawn sacs, with hopes of hooking up with a rainbow or brown trout.
The fishing pressure on our inland lakes, meanwhile, has been very spotty. The ice conditions on inland waters in southern Wisconsin are very dangerous now, and many have already become ice free. The ice cover on many waters in central and northern Wisconsin counties is also starting to become very soft, so I suggest to ice fishermen to phone ahead to local bait shops before heading out.
One of my favorite early walleye spots to try on a river is below the spillway at Jefferson on the Rock River in Jefferson County.
I usually get my best bite by casting a live small or medium-sized minnow attached to a single hook, with a small weight also attached to the line. I then cast upstream and retrieve the bait just fast enough so as not to get snagged on the river bottom, then I repeat this over and over again.
If the bite is slow, I will also change to a plastic twister-style bait or cast a shallow running crankbait. I also use this same formula for fishing on the Fox River in Kenosha County.
Bill's best bets
The Wisconsin spring fish and game hearings will be online this year and will take place April 12, starting at 7 p.m. You can visit gowild.wi.gov for more information.
There are also a few important changes that will be in the 2021-22 Wisconsin Fishing Regulation Booklet that will be available soon.
Back in the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan, there are still fair numbers of brown and rainbow trout slipping the currents. Recently, a brown trout was landed by a fisherman casting a crankbait, although the trout are also hitting small spoons, spawn sacs and tube jigs.
Most accessible shoreline areas on our inland lakes have also become ice free this week, and at the Fox River, shoreline fishermen are starting to use nightcrawlers for bait while going for the catfish.
One last note: Do not forget to purchase your new Wisconsin Fishing License and stamps that expire on March 31.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!