Gone fishin': Changing weather means more open water

Fast-changing weather conditions have brought out open-water anglers to ice-free shorelines, along with a few fishermen with small boats.

The main harbor basin was busy last week with fishermen casting crankbaits and small spoons and soaking spawn sacs, with hopes of hooking up with a rainbow or brown trout.

The fishing pressure on our inland lakes, meanwhile, has been very spotty. The ice conditions on inland waters in southern Wisconsin are very dangerous now, and many have already become ice free. The ice cover on many waters in central and northern Wisconsin counties is also starting to become very soft, so I suggest to ice fishermen to phone ahead to local bait shops before heading out.

One of my favorite early walleye spots to try on a river is below the spillway at Jefferson on the Rock River in Jefferson County.

I usually get my best bite by casting a live small or medium-sized minnow attached to a single hook, with a small weight also attached to the line. I then cast upstream and retrieve the bait just fast enough so as not to get snagged on the river bottom, then I repeat this over and over again.