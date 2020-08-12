Gone Fishin': Chasing the fish

This week I've been fishing during the first hours of daylight with Hank Martinelli Sr., working the Kenosha harbor from front to back as much as we can. However, high Lake Michigan water levels are frequently hampering our efforts.
Recently, I have alternated my fishing times to the early evening, although diehard fishermen informed me that the best of the slow bite has been occurring after nightfall. I need to be somewhat of a robot to keep up with the time preferences and the constant movement of the fish to match the quick-changing weather conditions.
Our inland waters are still in mid-summer mode, with most panfish and gamefish being located along the edges on the deep side of weed lines and dropoffs. There also has been some limited fish activity during the low-light periods for fishermen from the shorelines, although the window for this bite can be tricky depending on access and consumer movement. The overall bite has been fair with most fishermen landing a few fish, although not in large numbers.
Bill's best bets
The fish continue to move as the water temperatures continue to cool, so your best bet will be to stay ready to move with the fish.
This creates a situation where I found the fish one day and they were gone the next day. Well, they didn't go away, they just swam to a different area.
Another good bet at this time will be to keep your fishing areas contained to one or two lakes so you have a chance to keep up with the moving fish. A passing of a cold front will also move fish to deep sanctuaries and/or thick weed cover. This condition usually lasts about 36 to 48 hours on average.
During the first hours of a cold front, fish numbers will go from many down to a few, or none, and the size of the fish will also drop from large to small, except for a few stragglers. Frontal conditions are forever, and one needs to stay on his or her game to constantly fish during their most productive hours of angling. The alternative solution is to study an inland lake or river with a history of a large fish population that will soften the slowdown of a cold front.
Largemouth bass and bluegill are popular with many fishermen during August, and both of these species prefer live bait for a meal. The largemouth bass will hit both nightcrawler and garden worms and also waxworms, spikes and medium-sized live minnows. The bluegill will also chase all of these baits, as well as small minnows at times.
I suggest to drift or troll very slowly if winds are calm. All fish are curious, and most times prefer to chase bait or small artificial lures, including plastics like twisters and worm styles.
At Lake Michigan from the shorelines, I suggest to try spawn-sacs if you have some. There has been some activity recently from small rainbow trout for fishermen drifting the spawn below a slip-bobber both deep inside the Kenosha harbor and lakeside near the harbor entrance.
Low-light hours are usually the best times of day to try for trout. Crankbaits, spoons and tube-jigs will also attract trout or salmon at times. Your best bet will be to get to the water somewhere either inland or at Lake Michigan.
Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
COUNTY OPEN STANDALONE
COUNTY OPEN 3
COUNTY OPEN 2
COUNTY OPEN 6
COUNTY OPEN 5
COUNTY OPEN 9
COUNTY OPEN 4
COUNTY OPEN 7
COUNTY OPEN 8
COUNTY OPEN 12
COUNTY OPEN STANDALONE
COUNTY OPEN 10
COUNTY OPEN 14
COUNTY GOLF 13
COUNTY OPEN 15
COUNTY OPEN STANDALONE FINAL ROUND
OPEN FINAL 1
OPEN FINAL 3
OPEN FINAL 2
OPEN FINAL 6
OPEN FINAL 5
OPEN FINAL 4
OPEN FINAL 7
OPEN FINAL 8
OPEN FINAL 12
OPEN FINAL 11
OPEN FINAL 10
OPEN FINAL 9
OPEN FINAL 13
OPEN FINAL 14
OPEN FINAL 15
OPEN FINAL 17
OPEN FINAL 16
OPEN FINAL 19
OPEN FINAL 18
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!