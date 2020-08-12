Gone Fishin': Chasing the fish

Another good bet at this time will be to keep your fishing areas contained to one or two lakes so you have a chance to keep up with the moving fish. A passing of a cold front will also move fish to deep sanctuaries and/or thick weed cover. This condition usually lasts about 36 to 48 hours on average.

During the first hours of a cold front, fish numbers will go from many down to a few, or none, and the size of the fish will also drop from large to small, except for a few stragglers. Frontal conditions are forever, and one needs to stay on his or her game to constantly fish during their most productive hours of angling. The alternative solution is to study an inland lake or river with a history of a large fish population that will soften the slowdown of a cold front.

Largemouth bass and bluegill are popular with many fishermen during August, and both of these species prefer live bait for a meal. The largemouth bass will hit both nightcrawler and garden worms and also waxworms, spikes and medium-sized live minnows. The bluegill will also chase all of these baits, as well as small minnows at times.

I suggest to drift or troll very slowly if winds are calm. All fish are curious, and most times prefer to chase bait or small artificial lures, including plastics like twisters and worm styles.