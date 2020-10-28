Gone fishin': Check your regulations

Shoreline fishermen are lining up deep inside the harbors in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee, presenting their offers of spawn, tube jigs and crankbaits to the salmon and trout.

I also want to remind fishermen about the regulations concerning the start and end times to enter and exit on Lake Michigan tributaries right now.

Now through Dec. 31, in our area at Lake Michigan on the Pike River and at the Root River in Racine, fishing is not allowed from a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise using any method. From Jan. 1 until the first Saturday in May, hook and line fishing is also not allowed from a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise, although you may hook and line fish during the daytime hours. And now until the first Saturday in May, you can’t fish with a hook with a gap size larger than a half-inch from point to shank.

I suggest to always double check your Wisconsin Fishing Regulations in these areas of sensitive fishing. And remember: Snagging is not allowed in any Wisconsin waters!

Meanwhile, the fishing pressure is light on our inland lakes this time of year, so you may sense the fish are not biting. Yes, the overall bite at times is slower from the warm summer months, but there’s still a bite going on.