Gone fishin': Check your regulations

Shoreline fishermen are lining up deep inside the harbors in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee, presenting their offers of spawn, tube jigs and crankbaits to the salmon and trout.
I also want to remind fishermen about the regulations concerning the start and end times to enter and exit on Lake Michigan tributaries right now.
Now through Dec. 31, in our area at Lake Michigan on the Pike River and at the Root River in Racine, fishing is not allowed from a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise using any method. From Jan. 1 until the first Saturday in May, hook and line fishing is also not allowed from a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise, although you may hook and line fish during the daytime hours. And now until the first Saturday in May, you can’t fish with a hook with a gap size larger than a half-inch from point to shank.
I suggest to always double check your Wisconsin Fishing Regulations in these areas of sensitive fishing. And remember: Snagging is not allowed in any Wisconsin waters!
Meanwhile, the fishing pressure is light on our inland lakes this time of year, so you may sense the fish are not biting. Yes, the overall bite at times is slower from the warm summer months, but there’s still a bite going on.
Most fish at this time are schooled up and may be difficult to locate. For example, you may find fish bunched up near the bottom of a lake in 20 feet of water or deeper along a mid-lake weed line. You may also locate a concentration of fish in a backwater channel or bay. Wherever you locate the fish, always try to have one or more backup plans or locations that you know have a past history of holding fish.
It’s not unusual to move your location three or four times during your outing on the water.
Bill’s best bets
Your best times to find fish will still be during the first or last hours of daylight.
I prefer the early afternoon hours to try and locate panfish and the late afternoon hours to locate predator fish or gamefish. I have learned over the years that many gamefish will move into the shallows during the low-light periods of the day this time of year. At times, I will also fish into the evening hours when winds are calm and air temperatures are comfortable.
Drifting your baits for panfish beneath a bobber over or alongside a weed line is also a popular way to keep your offerings in the strike zone.
The bite inside the harbor areas at Lake Michigan is hit or miss this time of year, and your best bet is to fish frequently if you can. Again, the low-light periods of the day are usually the best times to try for a hookup.
Using some style of bait this time of year also works to attract the trout or salmon. For example, spawn, spawn-sacs, spikes, waxworms, live minnows and waxworms are a popular bait with many anglers.
You can fish this bait on a bare hook or attach it to the barb of a tube jig. All of these baits can also be attached to a lure or hook, and I suggest to experiment if you feel comfortable doing so.
Stay safe, good luck, wear your life vest when on the water and take a kid fishing!
