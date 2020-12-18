Gone Fishin': December offers open-water and ice opportunities

Anglers continue to enjoy the warm December that has extended open-water fishing.

Muskie fishermen especially are taking advantage of the open-water opportunities, and the Wisconsin muskie season will stay open in most waters until Dec. 31, as long as there is open water. Ice fishing for muskie is not allowed in Wisconsin.

Boating fishermen were also able to get out to near-shoreline areas recently along Lake Michigan from Chicago to Sheboygan, with mixed results. The catch was rumored to be brown trout with a few rainbow trout mixed in.

Back inside the main Kenosha harbor, the bite was also mixed between rainbow and brown trout that were hitting spawn and spawn-sacs. A waxworm on a tube jig was also getting hits from time to time when drifted beneath a bobber.

Avid angler John Jacobson also has been soaking spawn and drifting medium-sized live minnows, alternating from area to area inside the Kenosha harbor. Although he does see trout surfacing, he has not had any takers recently. This is just a tough bite.

Bill's best bets

Weather permitting, rivers may offer your best open-water angling at this time. Skim ice will most likely get in the way of us shoreline fishermen at our inland lakes and ponds.