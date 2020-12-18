Gone Fishin': December offers open-water and ice opportunities

Anglers continue to enjoy the warm December that has extended open-water fishing.
Muskie fishermen especially are taking advantage of the open-water opportunities, and the Wisconsin muskie season will stay open in most waters until Dec. 31, as long as there is open water. Ice fishing for muskie is not allowed in Wisconsin.
Boating fishermen were also able to get out to near-shoreline areas recently along Lake Michigan from Chicago to Sheboygan, with mixed results. The catch was rumored to be brown trout with a few rainbow trout mixed in.
Back inside the main Kenosha harbor, the bite was also mixed between rainbow and brown trout that were hitting spawn and spawn-sacs. A waxworm on a tube jig was also getting hits from time to time when drifted beneath a bobber.
Avid angler John Jacobson also has been soaking spawn and drifting medium-sized live minnows, alternating from area to area inside the Kenosha harbor. Although he does see trout surfacing, he has not had any takers recently. This is just a tough bite.
Bill's best bets
Weather permitting, rivers may offer your best open-water angling at this time. Skim ice will most likely get in the way of us shoreline fishermen at our inland lakes and ponds.
Our best options in the Kenosha area will be either inland at the Fox River or at the Pike River at Lake Michigan. Live medium-sized minnows or waxworms will work for bait at either location, and spawn is also a good bait to try at Lake Michigan for trout.
I also have had good luck at times casting plastic twister-style baits in cold water on both inland and Lake Michigan waters. The winter months are always a challenging time to fish open water, and I suggest to keep your outings short and take frequent breaks to warm up.
This is also a good time to take inventory of your fishing equipment that you use for fishing on the ice. Getting ready to fish on the ice only takes a short period of time for many of us, although one needs to be ready to stay warm in the cold and also have your survival equipment ready if you do break through the ice cover.
For example, have ice picks, a life vest and long rope ready. I also strongly suggest to practice the buddy system. Never enter onto any ice cover alone!
You best bet now for fishing on the ice is to keep in contact with local baitshops or take a drive to your favorite ice fishing lake to observe if any fishermen are already on the ice. Remember, you need four inches or thicker for any ice travel, and do not consider any ice cover safe.
I will be fishing inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan, depending on water clarity and the wind strength.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!
