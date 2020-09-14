Gone FIshin': Fall weather makes fishing better

The chinook salmon bite was typical last week, as anglers lined up along shorelines and piers at Lake Michigan hoping for some huge tugs from these powerful fish.
Some days, the salmon bite takes place early in the morning, and the next day the bite occurs during the evening hours. Recently, a few fishermen have hooked up during the early evening hours working a Kastmaster or Cleo spoon with a green/silver or green/white color combination with glow-in-the-dark features.
Crankbaits at times also attract a salmon or a trout to attack. A few popular styles of crankbait are Jusky-Jerk, ThunderStick and Shad-Rap styles. One just does not know for sure what a salmon or trout will hit during any given outing, so it’s best to be prepared with a variety of lures and bait. Alternate your lure selection, frequently using your favorite lures or bait.
Recent storms have riled up the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan, and this can be both good and bad. The chinook salmon often like areas of water that are riled up, and the brown trout oftentimes will feed with cloudy water conditions. The bad part is that many fish will not see your lures, and this often reflects a once-again slow bite.
The cooler air temperatures are helping the panfish and gamefish bite on our inland waters across the entire state of Wisconsin. These conditions are creating many productive opportunities for fishermen from the shoreline and from boats.
Panfish are already biting in most backwaters along the Mississippi River, and walleye and sauger are biting on live minnows and plastic twister-style baits along areas with faster currents below the lock and dams.
When going for gamefish on most inland lakes in our northern Wisconsin counties, I suggest to fan-cast along shorelines that support a weed line and also along the edges of green weed beds away from the shoreline in about eight to 12 feet of water. These techniques will also work in most, if not all, of our inland lakes here in Kenosha County and most lakes located in southern Wisconsin.
Bill’s best bets
September is a fun time to fish.
Despite the recent storms, the weather conditions are usually stable and the water temperatures are starting to cool. Recreational consumer traffic is also down, so the fish become active.
It’s also still too early for lake turnover to occur, as water temperatures stay on the warm side of the thermometer and most fish will continue to chase lures and bait. Your best bet now is to get to your favorite inland or Lake Michigan area, weather conditions permitting, of course.
Fishermen are enjoying the many opportunities afforded to them to be able to fish in most waters in Wisconsin and surrounding states. On inland lakes in Kenosha County, if you’ll be going for bluegill or crappie, try anchoring along a weed line and casting your baits to the edges of the weed bed. Or you can drift fish, as now fishermen are allowed to troll on most lakes in Wisconsin.
A few of my favorite inland lakes in southern Wisconsin to try during fall are Fox Lake in Dodge County, Monona Lake in Dane County and Upper Twin Lake Mary in Kenosha County. I prefer to anchor in about eight to 12 feet of water a short distance from the weed cover and cast my baits to this area, letting the bait naturally drift over and alongside the weed lines beneath a medium-sized bobber.
I set the bait to a depth so it drifts just over the tops of the weed cover, which is usually about four to five feet below the water’s surface.
You may fish during both the first or last hours of the day. I plan most outings to try from the midday to late afternoon hours, since this also allows me extra time to move frequently to keep up with the movement of the fish and the bite.
At the Lake Michigan shoreline, the salmon and trout are starting to bite on spawn and spawn sacs, but do not put your other lure or bait selections away just yet. Our shoreline waters are just starting to clear up once again, and if the weather conditions stay favorable, the bite from the shoreline will also get better. So get to the water if you can.
Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest if in a boat and take a kid fishing!
