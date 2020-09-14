Gone FIshin': Fall weather makes fishing better

Panfish are already biting in most backwaters along the Mississippi River, and walleye and sauger are biting on live minnows and plastic twister-style baits along areas with faster currents below the lock and dams.

When going for gamefish on most inland lakes in our northern Wisconsin counties, I suggest to fan-cast along shorelines that support a weed line and also along the edges of green weed beds away from the shoreline in about eight to 12 feet of water. These techniques will also work in most, if not all, of our inland lakes here in Kenosha County and most lakes located in southern Wisconsin.

Bill’s best bets

September is a fun time to fish.

Despite the recent storms, the weather conditions are usually stable and the water temperatures are starting to cool. Recreational consumer traffic is also down, so the fish become active.

It’s also still too early for lake turnover to occur, as water temperatures stay on the warm side of the thermometer and most fish will continue to chase lures and bait. Your best bet now is to get to your favorite inland or Lake Michigan area, weather conditions permitting, of course.