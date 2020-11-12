Gone Fishin': Fighting the weather

High winds and high rollers washed anglers deep inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan again recently.

Shoreline fishermen are having a tough time trying to hook up with trout and salmon as they dodge high water and strong winds. Diehard fishermen using spawn or a tube jig-waxworm combination are getting a fish to take the bait from time to time.

The recent warm weather conditions also warmed up the overall bite from the shorelines at Lake Michigan and our inland lakes. Fishermen casting crankbaits and spinners are having good luck for northern, largemouth bass and a few keeper-sized walleye on lakes with a population of walleye.

Pan fishermen are having their best bite during the midday hours, working bait near piers and along the edges of weed lines and areas where the water depth drops quickly.

A few boating fishermen have also been able to locate concentrations of panfish along edges of mid-lake weed beds.

Fishermen able to get out frequently also are coming back with rumors of getting a bluegill bite from every lake they’d stopped at to wet a line.

Bill’s best bets

You may want to start out working near pier structures and backwater channels or small bays.