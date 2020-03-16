Gone fishin': Finally thawing out for spring

Diehard fisherman Gunter Kehrhan recently helped an angler that had fallen through to his waist from near shoreline ice that gave way.
Good work, Gunter!
Yes, the ice cover on our inland lakes in southeastern Wisconsin is now leaving fast and is already treacherous. I’m already fishing ice-free near shoreline waters in the Kenosha area at Lake Michigan.
I took another water temperature reading, and this week it had dropped to 36 degrees. I’m hoping to find water temperatures that have risen to 49 degrees, which, yes, is still on the cold side of the measure.
Recently, the late afternoon hours have been good for viewing brown trout inside the Kenosha harbor. A brown trout just before darkness set in swam to the water’s surface between John Jacobson, Gary Brockman and myself, although the trout paid no attention to our bait.
Boating fishermen are now busy on both the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers in open water, working the current breaklines hoping to locate walleye or sauger that will grab onto their bait or lure. Us shoreline fishermen are waiting for the ice on our inland lakes to melt away to open water.
Outdoor recreation is most of the time weather-related, and that also goes for the angler hoping to be the first on the open water of his and or her selected area. This time of year in Wisconsin, you can head out to fish at first light at an inland lake or pond and find a covering of skim ice, then return by the noon hour to find the hard water has changed to all open water.
So time your outing to match the warmest hour of the day or night if you can. You’ll also want to have one or more spots to try if you need to move from one area to another, or from lake to lake.
Bill’s Best BetsA water temperature thermometer is a very handy tool to possess this time as water temperatures begin to rise.
This somewhat explains why fish are present during certain times of the day, especially when the sun is up, and why the fish are gone when the sun goes down. A temperature change in the water as little as five degrees can make all the difference as to where a few fish will school up for short periods of time.
At the Lake Michigan shoreline, a few more rainbow and brown trout moved into the harbor in Kenosha last week, and the bite — although not steady — was scattered throughout the daylight hours. If you were in the right place at the right time, you may have gotten a hookup.
When you go for panfish at this time, I suggest to set up your pole, line and baits using a light line, small baits and a tiny bobber. Panfish will not chase a bait very far at this time, so you’ll need to suspend your bait and keep it moving slowly.
As water temperatures warm, the panfish will also become more aggressive. You best bet at this time is to keep checking the shallows for activity, and the fish will quickly let you know when they are close by.
Good luck, and take a kid fishing!