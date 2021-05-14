Gone fishin': Fish more active as water temps rise

Weekends in May are usually splendid times to try for a fish, and in just about any waters you choose to wet a line, especially if the weatherman is cooperating.
Although cold fronts continued to hold fishing pressure down, the water temperatures are rising, and the fish are becoming more active. Numerous live bait fishermen are reporting catches of multiple species of this week.
Hearty anglers are setting up with live minnows for northern, walleye and largemouth bass, and worms and grubs for the panfish. The predator fish at times are also munching on a full length nightcrawler worm, and the crappie and perch also are hitting small live minnows. The overall bite has picked up from a few short weeks ago. Fishermen at the Fox River in Kenosha County are also getting hits on minnows and pieces of nightcrawler for the white/yellow bass.
The coho salmon bite from the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan this spring so far for diligent anglers putting in their time continues to be fair to good. We can also thank the weatherman for holding off those strong northeast winds. I also just heard for the first time recently that a fisherman landed a coho that hit a live alewife minnow set up on the lake bottom.
Anglers also are still getting hits from the coho salmon, and the brown trout casting spoons and crankbaits, for example, a “flicker-shad.” I’m also baffled at this time that the coho, and trout are hanging just outside of the main harbor channel. Yes, at this time if you want to find a coho salmon, you need to go Lakeside.
Bill’s best bets
On our inland waters this up coming week, it’s a good bet depending on the depth of water that you may surprised with some quick action. I suggest fan casting a live nightcrawler or minnow, and try to keep your baits just outside of the heavy weed cover. The fish will see you bait quickly if they are close by.
I also suggest to cast your lures just over the tops or along the sides of the weed bed. It is amazing just how many fish can be located from just one weed bed. Your best bet will be to try and fish on a warm day or low light period with the wind gently blowing from the south. You can also try drift fishing or anchoring, your choice.
Stay safe, good luck, and take a kid fishing.