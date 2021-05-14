Gone fishin': Fish more active as water temps rise

Weekends in May are usually splendid times to try for a fish, and in just about any waters you choose to wet a line, especially if the weatherman is cooperating.

Although cold fronts continued to hold fishing pressure down, the water temperatures are rising, and the fish are becoming more active. Numerous live bait fishermen are reporting catches of multiple species of this week.

Hearty anglers are setting up with live minnows for northern, walleye and largemouth bass, and worms and grubs for the panfish. The predator fish at times are also munching on a full length nightcrawler worm, and the crappie and perch also are hitting small live minnows. The overall bite has picked up from a few short weeks ago. Fishermen at the Fox River in Kenosha County are also getting hits on minnows and pieces of nightcrawler for the white/yellow bass.

The coho salmon bite from the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan this spring so far for diligent anglers putting in their time continues to be fair to good. We can also thank the weatherman for holding off those strong northeast winds. I also just heard for the first time recently that a fisherman landed a coho that hit a live alewife minnow set up on the lake bottom.