Gone fishin': Fishing through the dog days

During the low-light times of the morning or evening, many fish will swim out from the protection of the weed lines, and the suspended fish will also swim into the edge of the weed lines from the dropoffs to feed. Surprisingly, I have also located multiple species of fish along thick weed lines on top of dropoffs in the middle of a lake with deep water close by and with high consumer traffic.

Your best bet is to not pass up these fish lanes if you’re familiar with these areas in the lake you’ll be fishing. I would work these areas along the weed edges by casting a full nightcrawler. My first time trying this technique, it seemed surreal to me getting a fair to good bite from largemouth bass, walleye, northern pike and panfish from the weed line during the midday hours with boats motoring by.

This is when I learned the fish do not stop biting. They just change location. The fish will let you know right away if they are close by, and if not, just move along the dropoffs and weed lines about 50 yards or so at a time until you start getting bites. You also may want to try casting your bait over the deep side of the dropoff to attract any suspended fish.