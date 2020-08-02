Gone fishin': Fishing through the dog days

The latest heat wave has the panfish and gamefish swimming to deep holes and dropoffs in search of cooler water temperatures and comfortable oxygen levels.
Water temperatures were still up in the low 70s recently, and the alewife minnows are becoming scattered, swimming out to deeper areas of water. Despite the adverse fishing conditions, shoreline fishermen casting crankbaits after sundown are talking of follows from the trout, but without hookups. I have been alternating my lure selections and fishing times with no success.
Largemouth bass have become active at Silver Lake in Kenosha County. There are also special regulations in place for minimum size and bag limits for largemouth bass at Silver Lake, so double-check these regulations in your DNR booklet before you wet a line.
Recently, Robert Oberg has been getting good action from the bass in Silver Lake. He likes to use live nightcrawler worms for bait, and he prefers to drift his bait below a bobber. This technique will work to attract multiple species of fish in most, if not all, waters at one time or another.
Bill’s best bets
Most fish do like the hot weather conditions, and your best bet now will be to get on the water during the low-light periods of the day.
The challenge, of course, is to find the fish.
During the low-light times of the morning or evening, many fish will swim out from the protection of the weed lines, and the suspended fish will also swim into the edge of the weed lines from the dropoffs to feed. Surprisingly, I have also located multiple species of fish along thick weed lines on top of dropoffs in the middle of a lake with deep water close by and with high consumer traffic.
Your best bet is to not pass up these fish lanes if you’re familiar with these areas in the lake you’ll be fishing. I would work these areas along the weed edges by casting a full nightcrawler. My first time trying this technique, it seemed surreal to me getting a fair to good bite from largemouth bass, walleye, northern pike and panfish from the weed line during the midday hours with boats motoring by.
This is when I learned the fish do not stop biting. They just change location. The fish will let you know right away if they are close by, and if not, just move along the dropoffs and weed lines about 50 yards or so at a time until you start getting bites. You also may want to try casting your bait over the deep side of the dropoff to attract any suspended fish.
At Lake Michigan in the Kenosha harbor, Willie Neumann recently got some brown trout to attack a pearl- colored tube jig that he was working along the harbor bottom with a hopping action. He was casting from the west side of the harbor. I also suggest to take a few extra lures along to offset the distractions from snags, and you also may want to try a green-colored tube jig.
The bite inside the Kenosha harbor is getting a little better, although it is still a long time between bites.
On our inland lakes from a boat, you’ll find fish suspended over the deep holes by drifting or trolling, and this is also a good time to turn on your fish locator/depth finder to help you get your bait to the fish quicker.
Good luck, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
