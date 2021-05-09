Gone Fishin': General fishing season in Wisconsin is here

The opening of the Wisconsin general fishing season has different results every year.

Not surprising?

Well, you may find the water clarity a bit too clear this year. This condition is good, although this may also drive the fish to stay in deep water sanctuaries and be far more wary of any consumer fishermen.

You do have options to overcome this challenge, however.

First, using your electronics, you can try to locate fish near the bottom or along the sides of a drop off. This may take you to depths of 20 feet or more. Or you can try to locate heavy off-shore weed beds. Most fish live inside of a weed bed or beneath a weed bed, which is just one reason to try some low-light fishing, as the fish swim out at night or before daylight.

These are just techniques you might try if you become fishless. Now, for the easy fishing!

Yes, there are always exceptions, but I'm speculating that most fishermen were successful on opening weekend, especially if they were fishing with worms and trying along the edges of a weed bed or drop-off. Artificial lures will also attract predator fish, and spinner-jig style lures and crankbaits are good choices almost any day of the week. Good colors to try are black, a black/silver combination and purple.