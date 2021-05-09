Gone Fishin': General fishing season in Wisconsin is here

The opening of the Wisconsin general fishing season has different results every year.
Not surprising?
Well, you may find the water clarity a bit too clear this year. This condition is good, although this may also drive the fish to stay in deep water sanctuaries and be far more wary of any consumer fishermen.
You do have options to overcome this challenge, however.
First, using your electronics, you can try to locate fish near the bottom or along the sides of a drop off. This may take you to depths of 20 feet or more. Or you can try to locate heavy off-shore weed beds. Most fish live inside of a weed bed or beneath a weed bed, which is just one reason to try some low-light fishing, as the fish swim out at night or before daylight.
These are just techniques you might try if you become fishless. Now, for the easy fishing!
Yes, there are always exceptions, but I'm speculating that most fishermen were successful on opening weekend, especially if they were fishing with worms and trying along the edges of a weed bed or drop-off. Artificial lures will also attract predator fish, and spinner-jig style lures and crankbaits are good choices almost any day of the week. Good colors to try are black, a black/silver combination and purple.
If you will be drifting, I suggest to cast lures in the direction you are moving. This is hard to do with live worms, although there are weighted worm rigs you can purchase from most bait shops. Whether you drift-fish or anchor, you should always try to be near a weed line or near some structure, shallow or deep.
I quote pro fisherman Al Lindner: "The fish are either on the outside, or the inside, or somewhere in between the structure."
I also continue to fan cast the waters at Lake Michigan from accessible shorelines. I'm always alternating my lure selections and try to move frequently if my fishing time allows me to do so. I will work the lures high, low and in between the depths, and I will also experiment with the retrieval speeds.
Did you also know that lure colors look different to fish at different depths? Our local bait shops may have a prism you can purchase, or you might want to try online. A prism chart will tell you what color a fish envisions at a specific depth. Lure color changes about every 10 feet, and you may be surprised.
Bill's best bets
The Lake Michigan shoreline is still a good bet to try for coho salmon or brown trout. Hopefully, the north winds will change to the south soon.
Recently, avid fisherman Evan Callow visited the Kenosha north/south piers near the entrance on rumors of coho salmon swimming nearby. He put out two poles set up with a small tube jig and attached a small portion of shrimp to each hook.
Sure enough, after a short period of time, one bobber went down and he landed a coho. He set back up, and bingo, another bite! The second coho shook the hook, and while he was attending to one pole, the second pole took off with a third coho on the end of the line. All Evan could do was watch the pole splash into the water.
You know Evan was having an exciting day when another fisherman came over and offered to help locate the submerged pole. The two were looking close to where the pole entered the water, and Evan noticed that his bobber resurfaced. They were able to catch the line attached to the bobber, and Evan was able to retrieve his pole, but the coho swam off. Those wily coho salmon are so fast that it's difficult to be ready all the time.
Now, your best bet is to get to the water — be it to Lake Michigan, an inland pond or lake, or the Fox River — and go fish.
You may not find the largest panfish, though if you locate green weeds, you should be able to locate panfish. I suggest to cast your bobber with the bait attached as far out from the shoreline as you can and let the bobber and the bait drift naturally. You also may need to adjust the depth of your bait a couple times to stay just off the bottom and over the top of the weed cover.
Good luck, stay safe and take a kid fishing!