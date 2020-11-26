Gone Fishin': Get out before it gets too cold

Fishing in Wisconsin was on a November roller-coaster ride recently, and anglers scrambled to hunker down.

High swells have been pounding the Kenosha shoreline, and fishermen once again headed deep into protective harbor areas to try and find some clear water and hopefully some fish. A few anglers have also taken to traveling to locate fish, too.

Early in the week, Christopher Andrea and Gunter Kehrhahn parlayed a weekend trip to the Milwaukee harbor for brown and rainbow trout and then headed to the Fox River near De Pere and found a fair walleye bite going on.

Back in Kenosha recently, I found our harbor waters too cloudy, although I still casted lures with hopes of raising a trout or northern. I’m still pounding the water again this week, keeping my hopes high.

Bill’s best bets

Open-water fishing is always a bonus for us anglers here in Wisconsin during the Thanksgiving holiday, and I suggest to try and get out often now before the cold of winter starts to blow down from the Arctic.

I suggest to continue to drift fish or slowly troll your live bait or lures either beneath a bobber or some style of float. You may also free-line your live bait or fan-cast your lures.