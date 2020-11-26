Gone Fishin': Get out before it gets too cold

Fishing in Wisconsin was on a November roller-coaster ride recently, and anglers scrambled to hunker down.
High swells have been pounding the Kenosha shoreline, and fishermen once again headed deep into protective harbor areas to try and find some clear water and hopefully some fish. A few anglers have also taken to traveling to locate fish, too.
Early in the week, Christopher Andrea and Gunter Kehrhahn parlayed a weekend trip to the Milwaukee harbor for brown and rainbow trout and then headed to the Fox River near De Pere and found a fair walleye bite going on.
Back in Kenosha recently, I found our harbor waters too cloudy, although I still casted lures with hopes of raising a trout or northern. I’m still pounding the water again this week, keeping my hopes high.
Bill’s best bets
Open-water fishing is always a bonus for us anglers here in Wisconsin during the Thanksgiving holiday, and I suggest to try and get out often now before the cold of winter starts to blow down from the Arctic.
I suggest to continue to drift fish or slowly troll your live bait or lures either beneath a bobber or some style of float. You may also free-line your live bait or fan-cast your lures.
For casting lures while drift fishing, I suggest to cast out to the front of your drift and work alternate angles of retrieval. You also will want to experiment with your retrieval speeds, depending on the depth of water and how close you’ll be working the lure to available cover.
For example, I suggest a slower speed along the outside edge of a weed line and a faster speed along the shallow inside edge and over the tops of the weed lines.
Traditionally this time of year, numerous inland lakes located in the five northernmost Wisconsin counties receive enough cold air temperatures to cover backwater and near shore areas with a walkable covering of ice. This may not happen for a few more weeks this year, and I suggest to phone ahead to bait shops and DNR offices local to these areas before you head out.
Back in Kenosha County, inland and at Lake Michigan, your best bet will be to go fish!
Try to match your fishing time with the warmest hours of the day. When the air temperatures cool down, it’s a little easier to fish from the shorelines inside harbors at Lake Michigan, especially if skim ice starts to build up along shorelines on our inland lakes and ponds.
As for now, your best bet will be to get to the water to try for panfish or bass. The only difference at this time is that you may find the bite slower than when the water temperatures are warm, although you will also be more comfortable fishing during these times of above freezing air temperatures.
Good luck, stay safe and take a kid fishing!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!