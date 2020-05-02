Gone Fishin': Get ready for opening weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coho salmon have finally arrived to the Kenosha area of Lake Michigan. Diehard anglers willing to go the extra mile, so to speak, are having coho success.

The silver salmon are hitting a variety of bait, and their appetite seems to change with every new day. For example, live minnows, pieces of shrimp or spawn drifted below a bobber have been getting hits. The coho are also hitting artificial lures like Cleo spoons, Kast-Master spoons, K-O wobbler-style spoons and tube jigs.

Popular lure colors also change from day to day, and fishermen are changing up with color combinations like watermelon, blue/silver, orange/silver, green/silver, “firetiger” all-silver, a green/white combination and red/white/silver.

Recently, the alewife herring arrived, and Dr. James Nordstrom caught one, put it on a hook and drifted it below a bobber that netted him a 20-pound whopper of a brown trout. It was quickly released back to the lake after a quick picture was taken. Congratulations, Doc!

Fishing pressure continues to be very light, although panfish are active on our inland lakes. Largemouth bass are active, too, although the season was closed until this month.