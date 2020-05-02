Gone Fishin': Get ready for opening weekend

The coho salmon have finally arrived to the Kenosha area of Lake Michigan. Diehard anglers willing to go the extra mile, so to speak, are having coho success.
The silver salmon are hitting a variety of bait, and their appetite seems to change with every new day. For example, live minnows, pieces of shrimp or spawn drifted below a bobber have been getting hits. The coho are also hitting artificial lures like Cleo spoons, Kast-Master spoons, K-O wobbler-style spoons and tube jigs.
Popular lure colors also change from day to day, and fishermen are changing up with color combinations like watermelon, blue/silver, orange/silver, green/silver, “firetiger” all-silver, a green/white combination and red/white/silver.
Recently, the alewife herring arrived, and Dr. James Nordstrom caught one, put it on a hook and drifted it below a bobber that netted him a 20-pound whopper of a brown trout. It was quickly released back to the lake after a quick picture was taken. Congratulations, Doc!
Fishing pressure continues to be very light, although panfish are active on our inland lakes. Largemouth bass are active, too, although the season was closed until this month.
The Fox River in Kenosha and Racine counties is also starting to hold a few whitebass as water temperatures are beginning to warm. At the Fox River, I prefer to cast small plastic baits and tip the barb with a spike or two, although small minnows and pieces of nightcrawler worm will also attract the whitebass and other fish. Stinkbait or a full nightcrawler worm fished on the river bottom will attract catfish and other bottom fish, too.
Bill’s Best Bets
Your Best Bet during these unusual times will be to keep yourself safe first.
The general Wisconsin fishing season opened at midnight today. I strongly suggest before you head out to fish to review your 2020-21 Wisconsin Fishing Regulations booklet for any new changes and to refresh any oversights that may affect your outing.
If you go fishing on opening day, you will not need to start early, unless you want to find a parking space. The fish usually bite throughout the daylight hours during May until water temperatures reach into the 60s. Then you may want to try some fishing before sunrise and/or in the evening as weather conditions permit.
I also suggest during your “at home” time to get out in your yard to pick some nightcrawler bait to be ready for opening weekend. Some areas to look first for fish will be in depths of less than about 12 feet that support a green weed line or weed bed, then move out to depths of about 12 to 20 feet.
Stay safe, and take a kid fishing!
