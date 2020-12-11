Gone Fishin': Getting out in the cold

This time of year is so unpredictable for fishermen.

During many outings, the bite from the shoreline is often better than from a boat, though you may need to put in a few extra cold hours of fishing in the dark. In the late fall and early days of winter, open-water angling is a true testament to diehard fishing.

Walleye is usually the most targeted species during the evening hours, when a walleye will swim shallow in search of an easy meal. I suggest to fish a lake or river that you are familiar with and you know has a history of at least a fair number of walleye.

The weatherman is cooperating so far this December, and the diehard fishermen are out there, casting crankbaits and twister baits. A few are also free-lining a live minnow, too. Yes, it gets plenty cold and is oftentimes below the freezing mark. You also need to be careful of any ice build-up on the ground. But when you are successful, and the fish netted is a Lunker, you quickly forget about the cold.

I suggest that you also take a good read of the area you intend to try fishing at. You want to make sure that you will not be trespassing to get to the water. Accessible fishing and parking areas are a must.

So, go fish!

Bill’s best bets