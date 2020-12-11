Gone Fishin': Getting out in the cold

This time of year is so unpredictable for fishermen.
During many outings, the bite from the shoreline is often better than from a boat, though you may need to put in a few extra cold hours of fishing in the dark. In the late fall and early days of winter, open-water angling is a true testament to diehard fishing.
Walleye is usually the most targeted species during the evening hours, when a walleye will swim shallow in search of an easy meal. I suggest to fish a lake or river that you are familiar with and you know has a history of at least a fair number of walleye.
The weatherman is cooperating so far this December, and the diehard fishermen are out there, casting crankbaits and twister baits. A few are also free-lining a live minnow, too. Yes, it gets plenty cold and is oftentimes below the freezing mark. You also need to be careful of any ice build-up on the ground. But when you are successful, and the fish netted is a Lunker, you quickly forget about the cold.
I suggest that you also take a good read of the area you intend to try fishing at. You want to make sure that you will not be trespassing to get to the water. Accessible fishing and parking areas are a must.
So, go fish!
Bill’s best bets
I suggest to watch our air temperatures and the current weather patterns to determine what hours of the day or evening will be best for you to fish.
I prefer rivers, for example the areas below one of the power dams on the Lower Wisconsin River or below the locks at one of the dams along the Mississippi River. If you’ll be fishing along our Fox River in Racine or Kenosha County, oftentimes you will find a fish near one of the highway bridges.
A couple of other areas you will find walleye are below the spillway on the Rock River at Jefferson and below the dam on the Fox River at De Pere, leading to Green Bay.
A combination that will work for you on inland waters and at Lake Michigan, if you plan to spend some time, is to set up one pole with a single hook and a live minnow and a second pole with a lure you are comfortable with that has worked for you during past outings.
While the pole you are casting may freeze up, you can then go to the second pole and drift fish using the bobber. This is easy, and when it gets too uncomfortable you can quickly head back to your home fires. The weather is certainly a challenge this time of year.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!
